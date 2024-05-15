Chip Seal and Fog Seal Projects Planned in the Mitchell Area of the State

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Contact: Paulette Huber, Project Engineer, 605-770-3036

MITCHELL, S.D. – Beginning Wednesday, May 15, 2024, chip seal and fog seal applications will be applied to several highways in the Mitchell area of the state. The contractor will move from one project to the next in the following order:

S.D. Highway 45 – 15 miles, from junction S.D. Highway 34 south. The approximate time to complete the chip seal on this section is two days. The fog seal will take another two days to complete. S.D. Highway 50 – four miles, from K Street to south of Interstate 90 exit 265. The approximate time to complete the chip seal on this section is one to two days. The fog seal will take another one to two days to complete. U.S. Highway 18 – 24 miles, from Burke east to just south of junction 302 Street. The approximate time to complete the chip seal on this section is two to three days.The fog seal will take another two days to complete. S.D. Highway 50 – four miles, from junction U.S. Highway 18/U.S. Highway 281 south to junction S.D. Highway 46. The approximate time to complete the chip seal on this section is one day. The fog seal will take another day to complete. S.D. Highway 1806 – six miles, from junction S.D. Highway 44 southeast to where the asphalt ends and Highway 1806 turns into gravel. The approximate time to complete the chip seal on this section is one day. The fog seal will take approximately another day to complete. S.D. Highway 44 – six miles, from just east of Platte to west of the curve at junction S.D. Highway 50. The approximate time to complete the chip seal on this section is two days. The fog seal will take approximately another two days to complete. S.D. Highway 42 – six miles, from junction S.D. Highway 281 east. The approximate time to complete the chip seal on this section is one day. The fog seal will take approximately another one day to complete. Interstate 90 (eastbound and westbound) – eight miles each route, from the James River Bridge east to exit 344. The work on this route will take place on the shoulders only. The approximate time to complete the chip seal on this section is two days. The fog seal will take approximately two days to complete. S.D Highway 37 (southbound and northbound) – one mile, around the City of Mitchell. The work on this route will take place on the shoulders only. The approximate time to complete the chip seal on this section of highway is one day. The fog seal will take approximately another day to complete. U.S. Highway 81 – eight miles, from the north side of Salem north to the Miner County Line. The approximate time to complete the chip seal on this section of highway is one day. The fog seal will take approximately another day to complete. S.D. Highway 37 (southbound and northbound) – eight miles each route, from junction Highway 34 north to one mile south of junction S.D. Highway 224. The approximate time to complete the chip seal on this section of highway is two days. The fog seal will take approximately another two days to complete. S.D. Highway 34 – 15 miles, from one-half mile east of Wessington Springs east through Woonsocket. The approximate time to complete the chip seal on this section of highway is two days. The fog seal will take approximately another two days to complete.

On I-90 (eastbound and westbound) and Highways 37 (southbound and northbound), traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided through the project with the use of signs, arrow boards, and channelizing devices. A delay of approximately five minutes can be expected while traveling through the work area. On all other routes, traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided through the project with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. A delay of up to 15 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work area during daytime hours. Loose gravel will be present for a period of 12 to 72 hours after each day’s chip seal application. Traffic should travel at 40 mph or the speed limit, if it is less than 40 mph. The permanent pavement marking is scheduled to be applied within 14 days of completion of the chip and fog seal projects. Asphalt Surface Technologies Corporation from St. Cloud, MN is the prime contractor on the $7.2 million project.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-