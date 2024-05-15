ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced the conviction of Caleb Randolph, 27, of Macon, on charges of Statutory Rape and Sexual Contact by an Employee in the First Degree. This case stems from an active investigation into suspected child sexual abuse at Rainbow House, a youth shelter in Jonesboro where Randolph was previously employed as a direct care professional. During this time, the defendant engaged in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old female who was a resident at the shelter.

A Clayton County Superior Court Judge sentenced Randolph to 30 years, with the first 17 years to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation. Randolph will also be required to register as a sex offender.

“Caleb Randolph was put in a position to care for our state’s most vulnerable children, and instead he sexually abused a 15-year-old female desperately in need of comfort, support and safety,” said Carr. “For months, he groomed his victim by exploiting her vulnerabilities, and his actions are reprehensible. Rest assured that our case does not end here, and we will continue to pursue any individual who commits or perpetuates child sexual exploitation in Georgia.”

Randolph was previously indicted by a Clayton County Grand Jury on May 17, 2023. He pleaded guilty to both charges on the indictment on May 9, 2024.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Chris Keegan, and it was initially investigated by the Clayton County Police Department. An investigation conducted by the Attorney General’s Prosecution Division is ongoing.

Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 15-18-5, the Office of the Attorney General was requested and agreed to prosecute this case.