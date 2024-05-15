Greater Haralson Chamber to Host Leadership Workshop on May 22
Workshop will equip attendees with tools and insights needed to foster autonomy
We're excited to offer business leaders an opportunity to redefine their leadership approach with our 'Lead without Leashes' workshop.”WACO, GA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greater Haralson Chamber has re-scheduled its “Lead without Leashes: Cultivating a Self-Driving Team" workshop to Wednesday, May 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event, which will be held at the Greater Haralson Chamber’s (70 Murphy Campus Blvd) Wayne Davis Community Room, invites business owners and leaders to a professional workshop aimed at redefining leadership styles and team dynamics.
— Eric McDonald, Greater Haralson Chamber CEO/President
The workshop will equip attendees with the tools and insights needed to foster autonomy and achieve high performance without constant oversight. Attendees will gain a clear understanding of how to create and manage autonomous teams, acquire practical strategies and activities that can be implemented immediately, and develop an action plan tailored to apply the T.E.A.M. framework effectively within their organization.
Greater Haralson Chamber will host Sara E. Anderson of SEASuite Consulting as the event speaker. Anderson is experienced in neuroscience-driven executive coaching and works with leading corporations to merge high performance with genuine empathy and well-being. During the workshop, she will offer attendees insight into her unique, innovative performance strategies.
“We're excited to offer business leaders an opportunity to redefine their leadership approach with our 'Lead without Leashes' workshop,” Greater Haralson Chamber CEO/President Eric McDonald said. “This event will provide actionable strategies to cultivate autonomous teams and drive high performance."
Topics covered during the workshop will include:
-Empower with Autonomy: Uncover strategies to grant your team the freedom they need to excel, making your leadership more impactful and your business more dynamic.
-Build Psychological Safety: Master techniques to cultivate an environment where team members feel safe to express ideas and take calculated risks.
-Implement the T.E.A.M. Framework: Embrace our unique T.E.A.M. approach to promote Transparent Communication, Evaluate Regularly, Assess with Action, and Mentor for Autonomy.
-Hands-On Activities: Participate in engaging exercises like the Stinky Fish icebreaker and the Directive vs. Collaborative Challenge to witness these concepts come to life.
Attendees have the option to purchase lunch for $20. For food allergy and sensitivity concerns, reach out to elangley@haralson.org.
To register for this event, visit https://business.haralson.org/events/Details/lunch-and-learn-lead-without-leashes-cultivating-a-self-driving-team-1119123?sourceTypeId=Website. For more information, please contact the Chamber at elangley@haralson.org or 770-537-5594.
Amy Woodward-Parrish
Rhythm Communications
+1 404-310-6559
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram