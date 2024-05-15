ONGOING DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of VinFast Auto

NEW YORK, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against VinFast Auto Ltd. (“VinFast” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VFS) f/k/a Black Spade Acquisition Co. (“Black Spade”) and reminds investors of the June 11, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.



If you purchased or acquired securities in VinFast between (a) pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents (defined below) issued in connection with the merger ("Merger") consummated on August 14, 2023 by and among the Company, Black Spade, and Nuevo Tech Limited, a Cayman Islands exempted company and wholly owned subsidiary of the Company ("Merger Sub"); and/or (b) between August 15, 2023 and January 17, 2024, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

The Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. Additionally, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Offering Documents and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) VinFast lacked sufficient capital to execute its purported growth strategy; (2) VinFast would be unable to meet its 2023 delivery targets; (3) accordingly, VinFast had overstated the strength of its business model and operational capabilities, as well as its post-Merger business and/or financial prospects; and (4) as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants' public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

On October 15, 2023, Bloomberg published an article entitled "VinFast to Expand Into Southeast Asia, Raise More Capital." The article discussed the Company's plans to aggressively move into Southeast Asian markets, starting with Indonesia, and revealed that, according to VinFast's Chief Executive Officer Le Thi Thu Thuy, the Company would need to raise "a lot of capital" in order to fuel its global expansion plans and would "rely on [financial] support from parent company Vingroup JSC and its founder Pham Nhat Vuong in the next 18 months."

On this news, VinFast's ordinary share price fell $1.45 per share, or 18.17%, to close at $6.53 per share on October 16, 2023.

Then, on January 18, 2024, VinFast issued a press release announcing its Q4 2023 deliveries. The press release revealed that the Company delivered a total of 34,855 EVs in 2023, falling well short of its annual deliveries target of 40,000-50,000 units. In response, several market analysts commented on the Company's disappointing announcement. For example, Barrons published an article entitled "Vietnamese Carmaker Vinfast Misses 2023 EVs Sales Target" which noted that VinFast was "hoping to compete with EV giants such as Tesla" and was "listed on the Nasdaq in August, hitting headlines around the world as its valuation skyrocketed and then crashed."

On this news, VinFast's ordinary share price fell $0.13 per share, or 2.25%, to close at $5.64 per share on January 18, 2024, representing a total decline of 84.78% from the Company's first post-Merger closing stock price of $37.06 per share on August 15, 2023 (the "Initial Closing Price").

As of the time this Complaint was filed, VinFast's ordinary shares were trading significantly below their Initial Closing Price and continue to trade below their initial value from the Merger, damaging investors.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding VinFast’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the VinFast class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/VFS

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.





