ONGOING DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Plug

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Plug overstated its ability and/or efforts to mitigate the negative impacts that, inter alia, supply chain constraints and material shortages could have or were having on the Company’s hydrogen business, as well as the sufficiency of its cash and capital to fund its operations; (ii) Plug continued to experience delays related to its green hydrogen production facility build-out plans, as well as in securing external funding sources to finance its growth plans; (iii) Plug downplayed the true scope and severity of all the foregoing when these issues were eventually revealed; (iv) as a result of all the foregoing, Plug also overstated the near-term prospects of its hydrogen production operations, as well as the viability of expanding those operations; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On November 9, 2023, Plug announced its third quarter 2023 results, including third quarter GAAP earnings-per-share of -$0.47, missing consensus estimates by $0.16, and third quarter revenue of $198.71 million, missing consensus estimates by $23.02 million. In discussing these results, Plug disclosed that its “2023 overall financial performance has been negatively impacted by unprecedented supply challenges in the hydrogen network in North America”, including, inter alia, “severe hydrogen shortages”, prompting multiple analyst downgrades.

On this news, Plug’s stock price fell $2.40 per share, or 40.47%, to close at $3.53 per share on November 10, 2023.

On November 16, 2023, Citi downgraded Plug’s stock from a “Buy” to a “Neutral” rating, as well as slashed its price target on the stock from $12.50 to $5.00, noting, among other things, that Plug management’s “subpar execution has led the company into liquidity challenges” and, accordingly, Plug will require $500 million of cash over the next six months.

On this news, Plug’s stock price fell $0.17 per share, or 3.91%, to close at $4.18 per share on November 16, 2023.

On December 6, 2023, Morgan Stanley downgraded Plug’s stock from an “Equal Weight” to an “Underweight” rating, as well as slashed its price target on the stock from $3.50 to $3.00, citing liquidity concerns and worsening hydrogen economics.

On this news, Plug’s stock price fell $0.25 per share, or 5.9%, to close at $3.99 per share on December 6, 2023.

On January 11, 2024, Susquehanna downgraded Plug’s stock from a “Positive” to a “Neutral” rating, as well as cut its price target on the stock from $5.50 to $4.00, citing “delays related to both PLUG’s green hydrogen production facility build-out and securing external funding sources to finance its growth plans[.]”

On this news, Plug’s stock price fell $0.32 per share, or 7.92%, to close at $3.72 per share on January 11, 2024.

On January 16, 2024, Plug announced that it would provide its annual business update on January 23, 2024.

Then, on January 17, 2024, Seeking Alpha reported that “the market appears to have reset expectations ahead of [Plug]’s planned January 23 business update with CEO Andy Marsh and CFO Paul Middleton.” For example, Seeking Alpha noted that “Morgan Stanley analyst Andrew Percoco maintained his Underweight rating and $3 price target, anticipating downside to Plug’s (PLUG) $2.1B revenue and 25% gross margin guidance for FY 2024 announced during its Q4 earnings call”; that “[t]he analyst thinks further delays at Plug’s (PLUG) green hydrogen production facility in Georgia could be announced, which would add to pressure on the growth and profitability profile of the company’s green hydrogen business model”; and that “Percoco also pointed to an increasing probability that Plug (PLUG) will need to raise $1B-$1.5B of equity and equity-like capital to fund its highly capital intensive business to provide itself runway to improve its margin and cash flow profile, which is not fully baked into the current share price.”

On this news, Plug’s stock price fell $0.30 per share, or 9.87%, to close at $2.74 per share on January 17, 2024.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

