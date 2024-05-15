SR 67 to Grand Canyon's North Rim has reopened for summer and fall seasons

PHOENIX ‒ In another annual sign that summer weather is arriving in Arizona, State Route 67 has been reopened to the Grand Canyon National Park’s North Rim.

The winding, 40-mile highway, which connects with US 89A at Jacob Lake, had closed Dec. 4. The Arizona Department of Transportation doesn’t clear snow from SR 67 during the winter months due to safety concerns created by severe weather, including wind and drifting snow. Visitor accommodations at and near the North Rim are closed during the winter and spring seasons.

More information on North Rim services available at this time is available on the Grand Canyon National Park website.

The South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park is open throughout the year.

To reach the North Rim from Flagstaff, take US 89 north about 110 miles to Bitter Springs, head west on US 89A for about 60 miles to Jacob Lake and go south on SR 67.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, via the AZ511 mobile app, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed: @ArizonaDOT.