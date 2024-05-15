FEMA to Visit Local Neighborhoods in Iowa to Assist Tornado Survivors, Work Continues in Nebraska

FEMA will begin canvassing neighborhoods affected by recent tornadoes in Iowa starting Wednesday, May 15, in coordination with state and county emergency management.

FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams will be working in Pottawattamie and Shelby counties in Iowa, then visiting other Iowa counties designated for FEMA Individual Assistance.

In Nebraska, FEMA teams are continuing to canvass neighborhoods affected by the April tornadoes in Douglas and Washington counties.

FEMA can provide money to eligible applicants for help with serious needs, paying for a temporary place to live, home repairs, medical expenses and other needs not covered by insurance.

DSA personnel help homeowners and renters apply with FEMA, and they can quickly identify and address immediate and emerging needs. They also provide application status updates and referrals to additional community resources.

FEMA DSA staff can easily be identified by their federal photo identification and FEMA clothing. Iowa and Nebraska residents are reminded to ask for official photo identification before providing personal information.

Disaster Recovery Centers Now Open

FEMA has opened two Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) in Nebraska. Iowa residents are welcome to visit either DRC in Nebraska. Work is underway to identify a DRC location in Iowa. All DRCs are barrier free to people with disabilities.

Recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications.

Disaster Recovery Center Locations:

Douglas County – FEMA Disaster Recovery Center

Omaha Police Department – Community Room C116

20924 Cumberland Dr

Elkhorn, NE 68022

Washington County – FEMA Disaster Recovery Center

First Lutheran Church

2146 Wright St

Blair, NE 68008

Hours for both locations: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week, until further notice

To save time, please apply with FEMA online or by phone before visiting a Disaster Recovery Center. If you need help completing your application, FEMA staff will be on hand to help you in person.

How to Apply with FEMA

Visit DisasterAssistance.gov

Call FEMA directly at 800-621-FEMA (3362)

Download and use the FEMA app

FEMA works with every household on a case-by-case basis.

Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service. For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI

In Iowa, designated counties are Clarke, Harrison, Mills, Polk, Pottawattamie, Ringgold, Shelby, and Union.

In Nebraska, designated counties are Douglas and Washington.



FEMA Home Inspections

In addition to DSA teams, FEMA housing inspectors are working in Iowa and Nebraska, inspecting damage reported by people who have applied with FEMA. Inspectors will call or text to make an appointment before coming to a home. They will display official photo identification. If the official ID is not visible, it’s OK to ask to see it. This helps prevent fraud.

In general, people without insurance will be contacted first. If you have insurance – and have damage to your home – give FEMA a copy of the declarations page from your insurance policy, settlement information or letter from your insurance agency. Applicants who have insurance may be contacted for an inspection after they send FEMA a copy of the declarations page from their insurance policy or settlement information.

Language translation and American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters will be available at the survivors’ request.

Variety of FEMA Assistance is Available

FEMA is offering a wide variety of help to people affected by the April tornadoes. Every homeowner and renter who suffered damage is encouraged to apply.

Money provided by FEMA does not have to be repaid and may include:

Serious Needs: Money for lifesaving and life-sustaining items, including water, food, first aid, prescriptions, infant formula, breastfeeding supplies, diapers, consumable medical supplies, durable medical equipment, personal hygiene items and fuel for transportation.

Money for lifesaving and life-sustaining items, including water, food, first aid, prescriptions, infant formula, breastfeeding supplies, diapers, consumable medical supplies, durable medical equipment, personal hygiene items and fuel for transportation. Displacement : Money to help with housing needs if you cannot return to your home because of the disaster. The money can be used to stay in a hotel, with family and friends or other options while you look for a rental unit.

: Money to help with housing needs if you cannot return to your home because of the disaster. The money can be used to stay in a hotel, with family and friends or other options while you look for a rental unit. Home Repair or Replacement: Money to help you repair or replace your home damaged by the disaster. The money can also help with pre-existing damage to parts of your home where the disaster caused further damage.

Money to help you repair or replace your home damaged by the disaster. The money can also help with pre-existing damage to parts of your home where the disaster caused further damage. Rental Assistance: Money you can use to rent housing if you are displaced from your home because of the disaster.

Money you can use to rent housing if you are displaced from your home because of the disaster. Personal Property : Money to help you repair or replace appliances, room furnishings, and a personal or family computer damaged by the disaster. This can also include money for books, uniforms, tools, medical equipment and other items required for school or work, including self-employment.

: Money to help you repair or replace appliances, room furnishings, and a personal or family computer damaged by the disaster. This can also include money for books, uniforms, tools, medical equipment and other items required for school or work, including self-employment. Child Care: Money to help you pay for increased or child care expenses caused by the disaster.

Money to help you pay for increased or child care expenses caused by the disaster. Transportation: Money to help you repair or replace a vehicle damaged by the disaster when you don’t have another vehicle you can use.

Money to help you repair or replace a vehicle damaged by the disaster when you don’t have another vehicle you can use. Moving and Storage Expenses: Money to help you move and store personal property from your home to prevent additional damage.

Apply with FEMA Whether You Have Insurance or Not

Everyone with disaster damage should apply whether they have insurance or not.

If you have homeowners, renters, or flood insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible. Please stay in close contact with your insurance agency.

FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If your policy does not cover all your disaster expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency or economic status.