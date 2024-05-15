Larisa Love, Presley Poe, Rebecca Taylor and Savanna Boda Join a Lineup of Leading Educators at Questex’s International Beauty Show and International Esthetics, Cosmetics and Spa Conference 2024 in Las Vegas

Three Full Days of Education and Exhibits in New West Hall Location

NEW YORK, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The education program for Questex’s International Beauty Show (IBS Las Vegas) and the International Esthetics, Cosmetics, & Spa Conference (IECSC Las Vegas), presented by American Salon and American Spa respectively, return to the Las Vegas Convention Center June 22-24, 2024, at the new West Hall for three full days of top-tier education, exhibits, and a gateway to self-care.

"At our recent New York event in March, attendees voiced that education was their foremost motivation for participation,” said Elizabeth Fantetti Trevorrow, Event & Partnership Director for the Spa & Beauty group at Questex. “As spa and beauty professionals converge at IBS and IECSC Las Vegas, they'll delve into an expansive array of over 300 hours of education led by top-tier educators, artists, and influencers. This immersive experience aims to empower attendees with invaluable wisdom, talent, and insights, fostering business growth and broadening their customer reach. Plus, we’re bringing back the 3-day Exhibit Hall which is very exciting news."

IBS will include over 100 classes free with an Exhibit Hall pass, as well as eight immersive, three-hour Hands-On Workshops for an additional fee. New this year, IBS will introduce six Master Classes – two-hour long, in-depth looks into the latest skills, techniques, and styles, also available for an additional fee. All Hands-On Workshops and Master Classes include the 3-day Exhibit Hall pass at no additional charge. Attendees who book two or more paid classes will save $40.

Some of the big headliner names presenting at IBS Las Vegas include Larisa Love, Presley Poe, Rebecca Taylor, Roger Molina, Tonya Pushkareva, Keya Neal and Gilad Goldstein.

Featured IBS Las Vegas 2024 classes include:

Master Classes

Bold & Blended, Larisa Love, Larisa Love, LLC

Remarkable Red Heads – Take Your Red Color Game to the Next Level, Carlina Ortega, Rita Hazan Salon

Hands-On Workshops

Haircolor Elevated – Maximize your Time, Income & Efficiency, Rebecca Taylor, Honey Hair Lab

Signature 3 Section Curly Cut, Presley Poe, Hair by Presley Poe

Free Classes (included with Exhibit Hall Pass)

Hairvolution: Trending with Precision, Roger Molina, Sam Villa ArTeam

Techniques to Elevate Yourself into a Super Barber, Isis Moreno, Osiris Pastor & Remy Jane Nazareno, Major League Barber

How to Fire a Client & Avoid Negative Reactions, Dawn Bradley, Dawn Bradley, Inc.

Marketing your Business & Finding your Niche in the Nail Game, Miranda Richardson, MJ Nailz Academy

For a full list of classes at IBS Las Vegas, click here.

The IECSC Las Vegas program will offer spa professionals their own curated Conference Education – a diverse range of paid classes featuring hand-picked speakers with unique expertise, all aimed at providing the essential knowledge and insights to elevate and grow businesses. Those who purchase three or more classes to enhance their show experience will save $25. All paid classes include the 3-day Exhibit Hall pass.

IECSC also offers over 140 Product Focused Education sessions and workshops, included free with an Exhibit Hall pass, led by top exhibitors offering a deep dive into a specific products or services, as well as exciting demonstrations and Q&A on The Studio Stage.

Some of the powerful educators lined up for this year’s show include:

Savanna Boda, Douglas Preston, Susanne Schmaling, and Nichelle Mosley.

For a full list of speakers click here.

Featured IECSC Las Vegas 2024 classes include:

Business Management, Client Relationships & Retail

Creating Compliant Clients, Savanna Boda

Skincare Line Development: A Wellness-Centric Approach, Dr. Jenelle Kim

Esthetics Workshops

Flex Your Comedone Extraction Game, Douglas Preston

Mastering the Melanin; Learn How to Treat the Depths of Hyperpigmentation, Tasha Madison

Holistic Health & Wellness

Secrets to Launching a Thriving Wellness Center, Sherrie Tennessee

Managing the Gut-Skin Axis for Magnificent Skin, Dr. William Davis

Medical Spas & Spa Technologies

Cutting-Edge Treatments for Skin Disorders: Innovations in Esthetics Technologies, Monika Machej

Breaking into Medical Aesthetics, Jamie Garland & Ashlee Ludwig

Social Media & Marketing

Boomers are Big Business! Marketing Spa and Wellness to Older Adults, Nancy Griffin

Strategic Brilliance: Top Brand Strategies for Every Business, Cassandra McClure

For a full list of classes at IECSC Las Vegas, click here.

Attendees may register to attend by clicking here. The 3-day Exhibit Hall pass includes access to all free classes at IBS Las Vegas, all Product-Focused education at IECSC Las Vegas, and unlimited access to both exhibit halls. Hands-on Workshops and Master Classes at IBS Las Vegas and the curated conference sessions at IECSC Las Vegas are available for additional fees and include a 3-day Exhibit Hall pass. Press may apply for a media pass here.

SHOW HOURS:

Saturday, June 22, 11:00am – 4:30pm

Sunday, June 23, 11:00am – 4:30pm

Monday, June 24, 11:00am – 3:30pm



NEW LOCATION:

Las Vegas Convention Center

West Hall

300 Convention Center Dr.

Las Vegas, NV 89109

