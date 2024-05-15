Emagia to Showcase Autonomous Finance Platform at the 2024 Gartner® CFO & Finance Executive Conference
Meet Emagia at Booth No. 503 at the 2024 Gartner® CFO & Finance Executive Conference
Emagia will showcase its latest Autonomous Finance Platform for Order-to-Cash powered by Gia, its flagship Generative AI-copilot, at the 2004 Gartner CFO & Finance Executive Conference.”NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emagia will serve as a Silver Exhibitor and showcase its Autonomous Finance Platform at the 2024 Gartner CFO & Finance Executive Conference. The Gartner CFO and Finance Executive Conference is the premier event in 2024 for the latest and most critical insights on finance transformation and is taking place from May 20-21 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, MD (USA).
Gartner expects more than 2,000 financial leaders to attend in National Harbor for the event. Gartner is a respected provider of research and consulting services for business in technology and the IT sector and is known worldwide for its comprehensive studies on industry trends, predictions, models, and best practices.
Emagia, a leading provider of Autonomous Finance Platforms for Order-to-Cash, is excited to be an exhibitor and presenter at this event. Emagia will be exhibiting and showcasing its latest Autonomous Finance Platform for Order-to-Cash powered by Gia, its flagship Generative AI-copilot. The platform is focused on autonomous processing of order entry, credit decisions, e-invoicing, collections, deductions, cash application and customer payment portal services. The Emagia team will also be highlighting its newest solutions release of the B2B payments orchestration solution GiaPay and Generative AI finance analyst GiaGPT, both serving as integral parts of the Emagia Autonomous Finance Platform.
Emagia will be stationed at Booth #503 during regular exhibitor hours from May 20 and 21. Emagia’s Order-to-Cash transformation experts will be available at the booth for consultation and advice. Please register and schedule an appointment with our experts at https://www.emagia.com/gartner-cfo-finance-executive-conference/.
About the Gartner CFO & Finance Executive Conference:
Gartner experts will explore the theme “Autonomous Finance: Driving Transformation to Unlock Enterprise Value” during the Gartner CFO & Finance Executive Conference 2024, taking place May 20-21 in National Harbor and September 11-12 in London. Sessions will cover how organizations can navigate challenges - such as higher rates, challenged growth, scarce labor, cost pressure, security threats, and the scramble for AI use cases - by rapidly evolving, transforming and redefining data, processes, technologies, staff capabilities and organizational models. Follow news and updates from the conferences on X using the hashtag #GartnerFinance as well as the Emagia website and social media platforms.
About Emagia:
Emagia is the leading provider of autonomous finance platforms for order-to-cash operations in global enterprises. Emagia’s AI-powered end-to-end order-to-cash platform with its world’s leading pre-trained AI-copilot Gia, has transformed global businesses into high efficiency digital world-class operations. Emagia’s platform has processed over $900 billion in accounts receivables in over 90 countries and more than 25 languages. Emagia’s mission is to empower all finance executives and organizations to realize their full potential in an increasingly digital age, by driving exponential efficiency and unlocking strategic advantage. The Silicon Valley-based company recently earned distinction among the world’s top fintech companies by CNBC. Additionally, Emagia CEO and Founder Veena Gundavelli has won notoriety as one Technology Innovators Magazine’s Top AI CEOs and as “Innovator of the Year” at the Women in IT Awards USA.
