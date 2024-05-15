Senators Cramer, Shaheen Introduce Legislation to Fulfill Promise of Housing Loan Eligibility for Members of the National Guard and Reserves

WASHINGTON – Enacted on January 5, 2021, the Johnny Isakson and David P. Roe Veterans Health Care and Benefits Improvement Act of 2020 expanded eligibility for the U.S. Department of Veterans’ Affairs (VA) home loan program to servicemembers in the National Guard and Reserves who perform “full-time National Guard duty” for at least 90 days.

Following the law’s enactment, reservists and members of the National Guard have encountered an unintended gap in the legislation, which fails to fully incorporate time spent in active-duty training, such as Special Forces or Aviation. As a result, certain National Guard and Reserves service members have been denied access to the VA home loan benefit.

U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND), along with U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), introduced the Expanding Home Loans for Guard and Reservists Act to correct the eligibility standards for a VA Home Loan so certain individuals who performed active duty for training can receive the benefits they earned.

“Our guard and reservists answer the call and drop everything to serve our country when needed most,” said Senator Cramer. “While Congress intended each of them to access these benefits when we expanded the program, a technical error stands in the way. Our bill corrects the flaw within the program to ensure eligible servicemembers can actually utilize the VA Home Loan benefit they’ve earned.”

“Our nation’s housing affordability crisis has widespread impacts, including on National Guard Members and Reservists who have bravely served our country,” said Senator Shaheen. “By closing this eligibility loophole, the legislation would ensure that all of our veterans and service members can use VA home loans to access affordable housing options.”

Click here for bill text.