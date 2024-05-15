Press Releases

05/15/2024

Governor Lamont Signs Law Establishing the Fallen Officer Fund To Provide Financial Assistance to the Families of Police Officers Killed in the Line of Duty

Legislation Also Creates a Law Allowing Surviving Family to Retain Health Insurance Coverage of Fallen Police Officers

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he has signed legislation codifying in state law the establishment of the Fallen Officer Fund, which will provide a lump sum, non-taxable payment totaling $100,000 to the surviving family members or beneficiaries of any Connecticut local or state police officer killed in the line of duty or who sustained injuries that are the cause of an officer’s death.

Additionally, this legislation creates a law allowing the surviving family members of police officers killed in the line of duty who were covered by that officer’s health insurance at the time of their death to remain on that coverage for up to five years.

The Fallen Officer Fund was initially funded by the fiscal years 2024 and 2025 biennial state budget that Governor Lamont and the state legislature approved in June 2023. By enacting this legislation today, the fund becomes codified into state statutes so that it can continue providing the families of fallen police officers with these benefits moving forward.

“Our local and state police officers put their lives on the line every day while protecting our communities, and they should know that this fund is there to provide their families with some support should the unthinkable happen,” Governor Lamont said. “We need to always remember that the families of police officers are consistently making many sacrifices over the course of their loved one’s commitment to protecting and serving our communities. I want to thank Representative Candelora, Comptroller Scanlon, and all the advocates who worked to get this bill to my desk so that I could sign it into law.”

The Fallen Officer Fund will be administered by the Office of the State Comptroller.

“As the son and brother of police officers, I know the risks our officers take every day to keep our communities safe,” Comptroller Sean Scanlon said. “I am honored to have worked alongside Representative Candelora and our partners in law enforcement to establish the Fallen Officer Fund to support the families of Connecticut police officers or state troopers killed in the line of duty. I thank Governor Lamont for signing this meaningful legislation into law to ensure that the loved ones of our fallen officers get the immediate support they deserve.”

“Today we make good on our promise to the families who have suffered incomprehensible losses, of those who have fallen,” House Minority Leader Vincent J. Candelora (R-North Branford) said. “This law expands our commitments initiated in the previous budget agreement so that the loved ones left behind receive the support and care they deserve and expect. We can’t erase their pain, but we will never forget them.”

The legislation is Public Act 24-27, An Act Establishing a Fallen Officer Fund and Providing Health Insurance Coverage to Survivors of a Police Officer Killed in the Line of Duty.