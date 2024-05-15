Submit Release
NEURONES: organic growth up 8.6% in 1st quarter 2024

PRESS INFORMATION
Heading: 1st quarter 2024 revenues        Nanterre, May 15, 2024 (after trading)

Organic growth up 8.6% in 1st quarter 2024

(in millions of euros) Q1 2023 Q1 2024 Growth of which organic
Revenues 187.1 204.9 up 9.5% up 8.6%

Achievements

In a market that remains buoyant — driven by digital, data, cloud and cybersecurity — the Group's organic growth was up 8.6% in the first quarter of 2024.

Operating profit (*) totaled 10.2% of revenues.

With regard to the 2023 Universal Registration Document (www.neurones.net - Investors), the financial situation has not changed significantly.

Outlook

With constant structures, NEURONES forecasts the following for 2024:

  • close to €800m in revenues,
  • operating profit of around 9.5%.

(*) not audited and after inclusion of 0.8% of expenses related to bonus shares.

About NEURONES
With 6,900 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in management consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations make their transition to a digital and sustainable economy, implement their digital projects, transform their IT infrastructures and adopt new uses.

Euronext Paris (compartment B - NRO) – Euronext Tech Leaders – SRD (deferred settlement) mid-caps
www.neurones.net

Press Relations:
O'Connection
Julia Philippe-Brutin
Tel.: +33 (0)6 03 63 06 03

jpbrutin@oconnection.fr

NEURONES
Matthieu Vautier
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
rp@neurones.net
 Investor Relations:
NEURONES
Paul-César Bonnel
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
investisseurs@neurones.net

