Unified state platform on child adoption and family-based care launched in Ukraine with EU and UNICEF support

Today, on International Family Day, a unified state platform on adoption and family-based care has started working in Ukraine. 

The platform ‘Ukraine for every child’ (“Україна для кожної дитини”) was developed with the support of the European Union and the UN children’s agency UNICEF.

It provides potential adoptive parents with comprehensive information and the guidance they need to welcome a child into their family.

On the website, you can find out about adoption and other forms of support for children – – guardianship, mentoring and fostering a child.

The site also offers a free online course about adoption. After successful completion, you will receive a certificate.

