Learn to fish with MDC in Jefferson City May 28 and 30

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to learn to fish in Jefferson City May 28 and 30. MDC staff will host two separate Discover Nature – Fishing Events at the Conservation Employees Credit Union Basement. The first event will be May 28 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., and participants will learn about fishing equipment, casting, proper fish handling, how to tie a knot, and how to bait a hook. Register for this event at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/46v.

The second event will be held May 30 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Participants of the second event must attend the first event as well. The second course will cover fishing regulations in Missouri, fishing with lures, and five common Missouri fish. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4uZ.

These events are designed for new anglers ages 7 and older, and participants will not need a fishing permit to fish during these events. All fishing equipment and instruction will be provided by MDC free of charge.

The Conservation Employees Credit Union Basement is located at 2915 W. Truman Boulevard in Jefferson City. Questions about these events can be sent to Lance Lewis at lance.lewis@mdc.mo.gov.