Governor Ivey Announces 64 New Classrooms Funded by Pre-K through 3rd Grade Integrated Approach to Early Learning

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey announced today that 64 new classrooms will be funded through the Pre-K through 3rd Grade Integrated Approach to Early Learning (P-3) for the 2024-2025 school year.

This will bring the number of classrooms impacted by the P-3 approach to 413 in 29 counties. The Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education and the Alabama State Department of Education are working together to align instructional practices, assessments and leadership from pre-k through third grade. The goal of the P-3 approach, now moving into its eighth year, is to expand the early learning continuum from First Class Pre-K through third grade.

“What started in 2017 with 35 classrooms has now grown into a seamless learning continuum for students from pre-k to third grade,” said Governor Ivey. “As part of my Strong Start, Strong Finish initiative, this program ensures a comprehensive educational approach that aligns and integrates with student learning during the crucial years when children experience the greatest growth potential.”

The recipient schools are as follows:

New Bethel Elementary School in Colbert County

Howell Graves Preschool in Colbert County

G. W. Trenholm Primary School in Colbert County

Parkside Elementary School in Cullman County

Lauderdale Elementary School in Lauderdale County

Underwood Elementary School in Lauderdale County

Sweet Water High School in Marengo County

Boaz Elementary School in Marshall County

Covenant Academy of Mobile in Mobile County

Barkley Bridge Elementary School in Morgan County

South Shades Crest Elementary School in Shelby County

Taylorville Primary School in Tuscaloosa County

Curry Elementary School in Walker County

Lupton Elementary School in Walker County

Oakman Elementary School in Walker County

Parrish Elementary School in Walker County

Double Springs Elementary School in Walker County

“This successful partnership with local school systems and the Alabama State Department of Education is one of the many examples of the great work going on around the state to ensure that more children have access to high-quality, age appropriate learning that provides a solid foundation for the long-term success of Alabama’s young learners,” said Jan Hume, acting secretary of the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education.

The Alabama Pre-K–3rd Grade Integrated Approach to Early Learning builds upon student success and narrows the achievement gap by expanding access to Alabama’s high-quality pre-k model. P-3 is funded by the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education through the governor’s Strong Start, Strong Finish education initiative. For more information, visit children.alabama.gov/for-educators/pre-k-3rd-grade-early-learning/

A list of the 2024-2025 newly funded classrooms can be found here.

###