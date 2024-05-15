Submit Release
FDLE honors law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice

For Immediate Release
May 15, 2024
 
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today is Peace Officers Memorial Day, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is honoring our law enforcement brothers and sisters that made the ultimate sacrifice to protect and serve their communities.
 
FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said, “Today is about honoring our fallen and disabled law enforcement brethren and their families.  The men and women who serve to protect our communities every day are selfless and heroic, facing dangers that most of us will luckily never know. I am humbled by the sacrifices my brothers and sisters have made in the line of duty to keep us safe.”
 
On this day, FDLE honors our own fallen heroes. Their legacies will never be forgotten.
 
Special Agent Jessie Bruce “JB” Dobson, End of Watch August 30, 1991   
 
Special Agent Jose Perez, End of Watch August 20, 2022
 
Lord, we bow our heads before you and ask for your mercy towards the fallen officer. Wrap your loving arms around them and hold them close in their need. Guide them on their path to eternal rest and peace, and may they find comfort in your presence.
 

