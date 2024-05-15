FDLE honors law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice

May 15, 2024TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today is Peace Officers Memorial Day, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is honoring our law enforcement brothers and sisters that made the ultimate sacrifice to protect and serve their communities.said, “Today is about honoring our fallen and disabled law enforcement brethren and their families. The men and women who serve to protect our communities every day are selfless and heroic, facing dangers that most of us will luckily never know. I am humbled by the sacrifices my brothers and sisters have made in the line of duty to keep us safe.”On this day, FDLE honors our own fallen heroes. Their legacies will never be forgotten.Special Agent Jessie Bruce “JB” Dobson, End of Watch August 30, 1991Special Agent Jose Perez, End of Watch August 20, 2022Lord, we bow our heads before you and ask for your mercy towards the fallen officer. Wrap your loving arms around them and hold them close in their need. Guide them on their path to eternal rest and peace, and may they find comfort in your presence.

For Further Information Contact:

Office of Public Information(850) 410-7001