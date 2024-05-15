Ferrari Trento Celebrates Formula 1 MSC Cruises Grand Prix del Made in Italy Emilia-Romagna, remembers Ayrton Senna
The Ferrari F1® Edition bottles dedicated to Imola are ready. For the podium, there is a special Jeroboam bottle dedicated to Instituto Ayrton Senna.
We are pleased to celebrate this Grand Prix with our Trentodoc wines because we want to remember Ayrton Senna and contribute to a social project that has changed the lives of thousands of young people”TRENTO, ITALY, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ferrari Trento is getting ready to celebrate the Formula 1 MSC CRUISES Grand Prix del Made in Italy e dell’Emilia-Romagna 2024, scheduled from 17th to the 19th of May at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo and Dino Ferrari in Imola, which in 2021 marked the debut of the Trento-based company as the Official Toast of Formula 1®.
— Matteo Lunelli, Ferrari Trento President and CEO
This is an eagerly awaited return after the halting of the last edition due to the floods that had hit the area, and a particularly important year, given the 30th anniversary of the tragic death of Roland Ratzenberger and Ayrton Senna is also being commemorated. A rich calendar of events entitled 'Senna 30 Years' has been organized in collaboration with the Instituto Ayrton Senna, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Emilia-Romagna Region.
Ferrari Trento wanted to dedicate to the anniversary a Jeroboam size bottle that will be uncorked on the podium by the winning drivers, personalised with the logo designed by the Instituto Ayrton Senna in recognition of this anniversary. The charity, set up following Ayrton's death to fulfil the driver's wish to support young Brazilians who do not have the means to study, works daily to offer a complete education to thousands of students. The commemorative bottle will also contribute to this worthy cause, going up for auction, once signed by the winning drivers, on F1 Authentics, the official Formula 1® memorabilia website, which will donate the entire proceeds to the Instituto.
The Imola event is significant for Ferrari Trento, which has chosen it for the 'Ferrari F1® Edition' collection, a special edition dedicated to the most iconic Formula 1® circuits. This is a Trentodoc Blanc de Blancs cuvée of great freshness and captivating design, which reproduces a stylised design of the circuit and displays its name in an interesting play on lettering, that is then reproduced on both the label and the case.
"We are particularly pleased to celebrate this Grand Prix with our Trentodoc sparkling wines, not only because it is dedicated to Made in Italy, of which we are proud ambassadors in the world, but also because we want to remember a great champion like Ayrton Senna and contribute to a social project that, thanks to him, has changed the lives of thousands of young people," said Matteo Lunelli, President and CEO of Ferrari Trento.
