Ezra Partners with Princeton Radiology for Proactive, Whole-Body MRI Screenings to Support Earlier Cancer Detection

NEW YORK, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ezra, the healthcare AI startup transforming early cancer detection through full body MRI screening, today announced a new partnership with Princeton Radiology Associates, based in Princeton, New Jersey. With this new relationship, Princeton Radiology will add Ezra‘s AI-powered whole-body MRI screening technology to its extensive offering of imaging services throughout its freestanding office network in Central and Northern NJ – bringing advanced early cancer detection technology to New Jersey residents.



Ezra’s end-to-end cancer screening platform monitors for cancer and 500+ other conditions – including fatty liver disease, endometriosis, and aneurysm – in up to 13 organs. In leveraging AI to speed up the scanning process without compromising quality or results, Ezra allows more individuals the ability to identify and monitor potential disease as early as possible.

“We recognize the emerging trend of patients and physicians seeking to proactively detect disease before symptoms arise, and we welcome this opportunity to serve that growing community,” said Jonathan Lebowitz, M.D., President of Princeton Radiology. “Bringing Ezra’s innovative scanning technology to Princeton Radiology exemplifies our dedication to patient-centric care and cutting-edge techniques.”

“At Ezra, our goal is to detect cancer and disease early for as many people as possible, empowering them with the knowledge they need to seek early treatment or monitor changes over time,” said Emi Gal, founder and CEO of Ezra. “Partnering with Princeton Radiology will allow us to reach more individuals, ensuring they have access to technology that can proactively address cancer and disease before it’s too late to cure.”

Ezra’s AI brings efficiency and effectiveness to key components of the cancer screening process, including imaging, analysis and reporting, and direct-to-consumer communication. Ezra Flash AI enables Ezra to acquire MRI scans faster and enhance their quality; Ezra Prostate AI assists radiologists in the analysis of MR images of the prostate; and Ezra Reporter AI creates an easily digestible translation of radiology reports that assist medical professionals in communicating screening results to people.

Patients can now schedule an Ezra full-body MRI scan at all Princeton Radiology locations. To obtain more information, including prices, visit ezra.com or call 888.402.3972.

About Ezra

Founded in 2018 by Emi Gal, Ezra is a New York-based healthcare AI company pioneering the use of full-body MRI to detect cancer and 500+ other conditions in up to 13 organs in the body. By advocating for early cancer detection as part of annual health screenings, Ezra is on a mission to create a new standard of preventative care, providing people with the necessary knowledge to make better decisions about their health.

About Princeton Radiology Associates

For more than 60 years, Princeton Radiology has been a regional leader in the diagnosis and treatment of disease. With 40board-certified and sub-specialized radiologists providing services at 10 imaging centers and two hospitals, Princeton Radiology is committed to providing patients and referring physicians with expert consultations and the latest technology and treatments available—including PET/CT, Wide-bore MRI, and Extremity MRI—all delivered by highly skilled, courteous staff in a comfortable setting. Princeton Radiology’s services are accredited by the American College of Radiology. Through the attentive care Princeton Radiology provides to patients before, during, and after every examination, Princeton Radiology has gained the respect of referring physicians, the trust of patients, and a prominent place in the community. For more information, please visit www.PrincetonRadiology.com.

Contact: claire.schillings@ezra.com