Attorney General Jackley Issues Statement In Observance of Peace Officers Memorial Day

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley issued the following statement in observance of Peace Officers Memorial Day, which is today (Wednesday), honoring those officers who have died in the line of duty:

“Law Enforcement Officers sacrificing their lives in the line of duty are never forgotten by their agencies, communities, and loved ones. In South Dakota, we recently experienced the loss of Chief Deputy Prorok whereby law enforcement gathered around his family, the Moody County Sheriff’s Office, and his community. We are blessed to live in a state where law enforcement and the rule of law are appreciated.”

