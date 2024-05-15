eSports Betting Market SWOT Analysis by Leading Key Players: Betfred, Bet365, Draft Kings
The eSports Betting market size is estimated to increase by USD 35.4 Billion at a CAGR of 15.3% by 2030. The Current market value is pegged at USD 12.8 Billion.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global eSports Betting market to witness a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period (2024-2030). The Latest Released eSports Betting Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the eSports Betting market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size.
This report aims to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers make sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report identifies and analyses the changing dynamics and emerging trends along with the key drivers, challenges, opportunities and constraints in the eSports Betting market. The eSports Betting market size is estimated to increase by USD 35.4 Billion at a CAGR of 15.3% by 2030. The report includes historic market data from 2024 to 2030. The Current market value is pegged at USD 12.8 Billion.
The Major Players Covered in this Report: Betcris (Costa Rica), Luckbox (Canada), Bet365 (United Kingdom), Betfred (United Kingdom), Kindred Group (Sweden), Draft Kings (United States), Esports Entertainment Group (United States), Bovada (Costa Rica), Bet-at-home.com (Germany), Galaxy.bet (United States), Flutter Entertainment (Ireland), Entain plc (United Kingdom), Betway (United Kingdom), 888 Holdings (Gibraltar), Betvictor (Gibraltar), GG.BET (Curacao), Betsson AB (Sweden), Everygame (Curacao), BetWinner (Cyprus), Pinnacle (Curacao)
Definition:
The eSports betting market refers to the segment of the gambling industry that involves placing bets on competitive video gaming events, tournaments, and matches. In eSports betting, individuals or bettors wager money on the outcome of eSports competitions, including popular video game titles such as League of Legends, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), Dota 2, Fortnite, and Overwatch, among others.
Market Trends:
• The eSports betting market continues to experience rapid growth, driven by increasing interest in eSports events and tournaments, as well as the growing popularity of online betting platforms.
• There is a trend towards the expansion of betting markets for eSports events, including a wider variety of games, tournaments, and betting options such as live betting, in-game betting, and proposition bets.
Market Drivers:
• The growing popularity and viewership of eSports events among millennials and younger demographics are driving demand for eSports betting, creating a lucrative market opportunity for betting operators.
• The digital transformation of the betting industry, including the shift towards online and mobile betting platforms, is driving the growth of eSports betting by making it more accessible, convenient, and interactive for bettors.
Market Opportunities:
• Betting operators can capitalize on opportunities for innovation and differentiation by offering unique betting products, features, and experiences tailored to the preferences of eSports bettors.
• eSports betting presents opportunities for enhanced audience engagement and participation in eSports events, fostering deeper connections between bettors, fans, and the eSports community.
Market Challenges:
• Concerns about integrity and match-fixing in eSports competitions pose challenges for the credibility and integrity of eSports betting, requiring robust measures for monitoring, detection, and prevention of fraudulent activities.
• The eSports betting market is fragmented, with a wide range of operators, platforms, and betting options available, making it challenging for bettors to navigate and compare offerings across different providers.
Market Restraints:
• Perceived stigma and negative perceptions surrounding gambling and betting may restrain the adoption and acceptance of eSports betting among certain segments of the population, including regulators, policymakers, and eSports stakeholders.
• Concerns about youth protection and responsible gambling in eSports betting raise ethical and social concerns, prompting calls for stricter age verification measures, responsible gambling education, and parental controls.
The titled segments and sub-sections of the market are illuminated below:
In-depth analysis of eSports Betting market segments by Types: Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA), First-Person Shooter (FPS), Real-Time Strategy (RTS), Sports Simulation, Others
Detailed analysis of eSports Betting market segments by Applications: Online Betting Platforms, Mobile Betting Apps
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Objectives of the Report:
- -To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the eSports Betting market by value and volume.
- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the eSports Betting market.
- -To showcase the development of the eSports Betting market in different parts of the world.
- -To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the eSports Betting market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the eSports Betting market.
- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the eSports Betting market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
Global eSports Betting Market Breakdown by Platform (Online Betting Platforms, Mobile Betting Apps) by Game Type (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA), First-Person Shooter (FPS), Real-Time Strategy (RTS), Sports Simulation, Others) by Payment Method (Credit/Debit Card, E-wallets, Cryptocurrency, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Key takeaways from the eSports Betting market report:
– Detailed consideration of eSports Betting market-particular drivers, Trends, constraints, Restraints, Opportunities, and major micro markets.
– Comprehensive valuation of all prospects and threats in the
– In-depth study of industry strategies for growth of the eSports Betting market-leading players.
– eSports Betting market latest innovations and major procedures.
– Favourable dip inside Vigorous high-tech and market latest trends remarkable the Market.
– Conclusive study about the growth conspiracy of eSports Betting market for forthcoming years.
Major questions answered:
- What are influencing factors driving the demand for eSports Betting near future?
- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global eSports Betting market growth?
- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?
- How feasible is eSports Betting market for long-term investment?
