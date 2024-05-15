New board members appointed to Habitat for Humanity Canada’s National Board of Directors

TORONTO, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Habitat for Humanity Canada held its annual general meeting on May 10 and local Habitat for Humanity organizations from across Canada elected four new and returning members to Habitat Canada’s National Board of Directors. Joining the national board for the first time are Seynabou Ba and Kimberley Cook. Paul Mason, who is also joining the board, was first elected in 2021, but stepped down shortly after due to a change in his employment responsibilities. Brad Peters has been re-elected for an additional term. Continuing national board members are Victoria Barclay (ex officio), Leland Corbett, Kathleen Flynn, David Hooper, Sharon Kuropatwa, Ken Lancaster, Craig Meeds, Corinna Mitchell-Beaudin, Medhi Nezarati, Rachel O’Connor, Christine Pacini and Riccardo Trecroce.



“It is my pleasure to welcome new and returning members to our National Board of Directors,” says Julia Deans, President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity Canada. “Our elected board’s diverse experience and skills will ensure that Habitat Canada continues to serve more people in Canada and around the world with safe and affordable places to call home.”

Newly elected national board members:

Seynabou Ba: Seynabou is an export consultant for Investissement Québec and teaches international business and marketing at HEC Montréal. A proud ambassador of diversity and sustainability, Seynabou is a member of Concertation Montréal's Groupe des Trente and belonged to the Jeune Chambre de Commerce de Montréal’s first change-maker cohort as a director of its equity, diversity, inclusion and climate resilience committees. She serves on the board of the Groupe de Recommandations et d'Actions pour un Meilleur Environnement. In 2023, Seynabou was a finalist in the female leadership category of the Gala de la Relève d'Affaires du Regroupement des Jeunes Chambres de Commerce.

Kimberley Cook: A partner at Thorsteinssons LLP, Canada’s largest tax boutique law firm, Kimberley was called to the bar in 1987. Kimberley’s tax litigation practice focuses on income tax, GST, PST, and international trade. Kimberley’s diverse career experience includes work in government, software development, and human resources. She also acted as COO of both TaxBack Services Inc. and Parkscape Management Ltd. and taught international business part-time at the British Columbia Institute of Technology and Capilano University. A longtime resident of Nanaimo, British Columbia, Kimberley was drawn to Habitat to try to make a difference in the housing affordability crisis. In 2023, she was elected as Habitat for Humanity Mid-Vancouver Island’s board chair.

Paul Mason: An experienced senior executive with diverse industry experience in technology, health care, financial services, and housing, Paul is the Senior Vice President, Business Transformation at Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). Paul is a graduate of Harvard Business School’s Advanced Management Program. He is also a former finalist for Canadian CIO of the Year and has an ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors. Motivated by his work at CMHC, Paul is committed to positively impacting housing for all Canadians.

Habitat Canada thanks retiring board members David Sauve, Imran Thaver and Marie Claire Uwanyirigira for their service on the national board and commitment to Habitat for Humanity’s vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live. For a complete list of Habitat Canada’s National Board of Directors and their roles, visit https://habitat.ca/en/about-us/our-team

About Habitat for Humanity Canada

Founded in 1985, Habitat for Humanity Canada is a national, charitable organization working towards a world where everyone has a safe and affordable place to call home. Habitat Canada brings communities together to help families build strength, stability and independence through affordable homeownership. With the help of volunteers, Habitat homeowners and 45 local Habitats working in every province and territory, we provide a solid foundation for better, healthier lives in Canada and around the world. Habitat for Humanity Canada is a member of Habitat for Humanity International, which was established in 1976 and has grown to become a leading global non-profit working in more than 70 countries. For more information, please visit www.habitat.ca

