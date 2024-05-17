Noeticks Temporal Technology Allows for Predictions of Adverse Events Ahead of Time
We can now predict the a future we could never see before.BLACKROCK, DUBLIN, IRELAND, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Noeticks, a pioneering technology firm, is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Temporal Technology. This revolutionary technology uses sentiment data from social media to analyze the collective presentiment of a population, allowing for predictions of adverse events ahead of time.
The technology is the culmination of 15 years of work by CEO Benjamin Amorim Boyle in Applied Noetics Science. It is based on cutting-edge research and is set to transform our ability to interact with time. It reveals patterns in global mood shifts and societal trends, offering users a unique tool to explore and influence forthcoming events.
The Temporal Technology works by collecting and analyzing vast amounts of social media data. It then uses advanced predictive analytics to identify patterns and trends in the sentiment data. These patterns are then used to predict potential future events, allowing individuals and organizations to prepare for and potentially prevent adverse events.
This technology is built on a foundation of cutting-edge research into precognition and presentiment. The research paper, available on Taylor & Francis Online, provides a detailed explanation of the underlying principles and methodologies used in the development of the Temporal Technology.
A New Era of Predictive Technology
Under current technologies, it is nearly impossible to predict adverse events like terrorist attacks or mass shootings. These events often blindside authorities and seem to come out of nowhere. However, with Noeticks’ Temporal Technology, this is set to change.
The collective precognitions and presentiments of a population are used to give early signals of potential adverse events. For instance, with the Noeticks technology, authorities could potentially see an event like September 11th coming a day or even days before it happens. This allows for better preparation and potentially the prevention of such events.
“Noeticks’ Temporal Technology is not about predicting the future in the traditional sense,” explains Boyle. “It’s about understanding the patterns and trends in our collective consciousness that can give us early warnings about potential adverse events. It’s about giving us the tools to be proactive rather than reactive.”
This technology could revolutionize the way we approach security and disaster management, providing a new level of foresight that was previously unattainable.
Noeticks is committed to the ethical use and continuous improvement of its Temporal Technology. For more information about Noeticks and to view the specifications of the Temporal Technology, visit Noeticks.com.
About Noeticks
Noeticks is the world’s first company dedicated to the development and commercialization of time machine technology. Based in Dublin, Ireland, the company pioneers new ways to explore and influence time through its innovative integration of technology, data, and visionary science.
