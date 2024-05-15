Guardforce AI Launches AI Robotic Solution 'LinguaBot' Through Strategic Partnership with iApp Technology

Introducing Additional Customized Robotic Solutions for Travel and Retail Markets

Hosting Product Launch Event on May 17th, 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand

NEW YORK, NY , May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardforce AI Co., Limited (“Guardforce AI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GFAI, GFAIW), an integrated security provider specializing in secured logistics, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS), today announced the launch of the “LinguaBot” solution in Thailand through a strategic partnership and collaboration with iApp Technology Co., Ltd (“iApp"), a leading Thailand based technology company specializing in AI and data processing management. Additionally, Guardforce AI will host an exclusive product launch event for their customers on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Bangkok, Thailand. The event will also officially unveil two additional AI robotic solutions, including a showcase of tailored AI and robotic solutions for hospital, retail, school, restaurant, and travel markets.

LinguaBot has been developed to enhance chatbot capabilities for concierge services, integrating advanced generative AI features developed by iApp and specifically tailored for the Thai language. Dr. Kobkrit Wiriyayutakorn, CEO, and founder of iApp, commented, “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Guardforce AI. Guardforce AI’s operational experience gives us great insights on customer requirements in specific fields. Coupled with our experience in developing generative AI chatbot solutions in Thai, English and Chinese, we’re confident this solution will revolutionize concierge services, particularly within the travel sector, providing customers with intelligent functionalities and seamless interactions.”

The event will also showcase two additional robotic solutions:

1. Barism: Tailored specifically for bars and pubs, the solution offers digitized booking, ticketing and payment functions, as well as facilitating interactive activities between establishments and customers, enhancing business operations and driving additional revenue.

2. Wish Note: Tailored for event planning, Wish Note is the ideal solution for weddings, celebrations, and travel experiences. It caters specifically to the needs of wedding planners, event organizers, and travel attractions.

Lei (Olivia) Wang, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of Guardforce AI, commented, "As a solution provider, we prioritize our customers' needs and consistently introduce various solutions, with a particular focus on AI capabilities, to meet their specific requirements. We are excited about our partnership with iApp and the launch of our exclusive LinguaBot in Thailand. We look forward to hosting our product launch event, where we will also showcase Barism and Wish Note. This event marks the formal launch of our innovative AI solutions in the retail and travel markets in Thailand. Our partnership with iApp underscores our commitment to localizing and customizing robotic solutions, combining AI and advanced technologies to meet the evolving needs of our clients.”

About Guardforce AI Co., Ltd.

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI/GFAIW) is a global integrated solution provider, focusing on security solutions (since 1982) and AI & robotic solutions (since 2020). Drawing upon its extensive experience in the security industry, spanning over 41 years, along with an established premiere long-term customer base, and robust sales channels, Guardforce AI has embarked on a transformative journey towards becoming a total AI solution provider. While firmly rooted in the Asia Pacific region, Guardforce AI also expanded its global presence in the U.S. For more information, visit www.guardforceai.com Twitter: @Guardforceai



About iApp Technology Co., Limited

iApp is a Bangkok-based AI technology company, aims to develop and provide suitable, cutting-edge AI solutions for a broad range of clients, from small to large, both nationally and internationally. It specializes in comprehensive AI services such as facial recognition, ASR (Automatic Speech Recognition), TTS (Text-to-Speech), and chatbots with LLM (Large Language Models) that are customized to various businesses. For more information, please explore at https://ai.iapp.co.th .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that do not relate to historical facts but are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can generally (although not always) be identified by their use of terms and phrases such as anticipate, appear, believe, continue, could, estimate, expect, indicate, intend, may, plan, possible, predict, project, pursue, will, would and other similar terms and phrases, as well as the use of the future tense. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the business of the Company, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control, including the risks described in our registration statements and reports under the heading "Risk Factors" as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Unless otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

