Forensics Detectors Launch New Vape Detector for Schools

Rolling Hills Estates, CA, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forensics Detectors, a Californian tech company offering environmental sustainability and air quality monitoring solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its new vape detectors for schools. These detectors will help enforce school policies and prevent students from engaging in harmful behavior.

With the use of e-cigarettes among students continuing to rise, Forensics Detectors wanted to create a reliable and efficient product that schools can rely on to accurately alert staff to vaping activity through innovative laser scattering sensor technology that can detect the slightest airborne particle. The cutting-edge device showcases advanced features, such as smartphone connection, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, app alerts, adjustable alarms, and triggering to reduce false positives.

Founder of Forensics Detectors, Dr. Kos Galatsis (“Dr.Koz”), who is a subject matter expert on gas sensor technology, gas detectors, gas meters, and gas analyzers, and has been designing, building, manufacturing, and testing toxic gas detection systems for over 20 years, said, “A regular Smoke Detector is not sensitive enough to detect vape smoke in the air. Therefore, one needs a much more sensitive Vape Detector. A vape detector is specifically designed to detect vape, cigarette smoke and particulate emanating from the smoked substance. It can sense the presence of smoke particles in the air and trigger an alarm to alert people in the area.”

Forensics Detectors’ vape detector is an electronic device that detects vaping, as well as smoke with THC, CBD, tobacco, and marijuana present, to provide a quantitative value to indoor accumulated vape emissions. Designed for easy use and setup for schools, K-12, restrooms, businesses, hospitality toilets, bathrooms, and confined spaces, the 5-star rated device delivers 24 24-hour real-time detection, a 30-day money-back guarantee, and a 1-year limited warranty.

Due to its fast detection and instant app alerts, the top California tech company’s vape detector for schools can be utilized as a valuable deterrent tool to reduce the likelihood of students smoking on school premises, therefore creating a healthier environment for students, lowering the risk of addiction, and removes the potential long-term health consequences associated with nicotine use.

Vape detectors also serve as a powerful educational tool, raising awareness about the dangers of vaping and encouraging students to make better choices for their health and well-being. This outcome can also be leveraged by landlords and parents who may have concerns about tenants or their children vaping at home, as the revolutionary technology can offer continuous measurement and detection of smoke from multiple sources to ensure a smoke-free environment.

Forensics Detectors encourages teachers, administrators, landlords, and parents to explore its range of highly rated vape detectors via its website today. They can also watch a helpful video on ‘what does a vape detector look like‘ to learn more about how the pioneering device can help them reduce the risk of addiction and create a healthier environment at school and home.

About Forensics Detectors

Founded in 2017 by gas detector expert Dr. Kos Galatsis, Forensics Detectors is a Californian tech company offering environmental sustainability and air quality monitoring solutions. With state-of-the-art products used for renewable energy, eco-friendly transportation, food production, green construction, electronic innovations, and occupational safety, Forensics Detectors is committed to enhancing the well-being of the planet by offering innovation in air quality measurement.

More Information

To learn more about Forensics Detectors and its new vape detector launch, please visit the website at www.forensicsdetectors.com.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/forensics-detectors-launch-new-vape-detector-for-schools/

