Columbus-Area Jellystone Park Introduces Next Generation of Luxury Family Vacations

New Lakeside Cabanas, Resort-Style Pool and Glamping Cabins Make Resort Ohio’s Best Summer Destination

Note: A limited number of complimentary stays are available to qualified journalists, influencers and content creators.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort just north of Columbus is making a big splash with a stunning new resort-style pool, luxury lakeside cabanas and new upscale glamping cabins – all just in time for the summer family vacation season.

Convenient to Columbus, Delaware, Marion and Mansfield, the resort is less than two hours from Cleveland and Dayton. Cincinnati is only two-and-a-half hours away.

“We’ve combined the best of camping with new luxury resort-style amenities and accommodations that are going to thrill both kids and parents,” said Co-General Manager Kaycee Butt. “With the stunning scenery, it’s the perfect backdrop for a fun filled vacation that creates memories lasting a lifetime.”

Of course, bear sightings are common, as Yogi Bear, Boo Boo and Cindy Bear along with Ranger Smith – and all the fun activities families have come to love – remain part of the Columbus North Jellystone Park experience.

Great Escapes RV Resorts bought the location in 2021 and began updating and expanding it, with the goal of creating a next generation luxury family camping destination. Considered among the most beautiful Jellystone Park locations in the country, the pristine Camp-Resort is set on a gorgeous lake that features a beach, water slide, swimming, recently expanded Wibit floating obstacle course, fishing, swan boats and the beautiful new cabanas.

30 new luxury glamping cabins are just steps away. Sleeping up to eight, they offer all the comforts of home, including air conditioning, private bathrooms, complete kitchens and hotel quality furnishings.

During the off-season, all RV sites were updated and now include full hook ups.

Other recent enhancements include:

New dog park

New jumping pad

New water volleyball area

New activity center for arts and crafts and live entertainment

New food truck and ice cream truck

Families this summer will be able to enjoy a full schedule of fun, ranging from train rides to themed celebrations, such as Neon Nights and Tie Dye Delights, featuring an evening glow parade and late night glow swim.

The resort also offers opportunities for kids to learn about camping and the outdoors. “Many kids have never camped until they visit Jellystone Park,” said Co-General Manager Jodie Holava. “I love seeing them hike our trails and explore nature!” Holava added that the resort has a program that teaches essential outdoor skills with the goal of encouraging young people to become lifelong camping enthusiasts.

Visit www.columbusjellystone.com for information on special events, to check availability and make reservations.

Columbus North Jellystone Park is offering a number of special promotions, making camping, glamping and RVing an even more affordable alternative to other types of vacations. Visit www.columbusjellystone.com/deals for details.

Day passes are available for local residents and visitors to the area. Buy them here: www.columbusjellystone.com/day-use/at the resort

Address: 4185 Township Road 99, Mount Gilead, OH 43338

Web: www.columbusjellystone.com

Social media: @jellystoneparkatcolumbusnorth

Multimedia: www.columbusjellystone.com/gallery

About Great Escapes RV Resorts

With 14 resorts in 11 states, Houston-based Great Escapes RV Resorts delivers one-of-a-kind experiences in fun environments that bring families together while creating memories to last a lifetime. All locations offer luxury cabins and premium RV sites, as well as an extensive array of water attractions and family-oriented activities. Learn more at www.greatescapesrvresorts.com.

Contact:

Ritter Communications, Brad Ritter

BRitter@bradritter.com

740.815.1892