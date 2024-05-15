Rightworks launches WISP and Total Security to streamline industry compliance and strengthen security for the accounting profession

New Rightworks solutions provide best-in-class security and compliance experience as firms face mounting pressure to navigate IRS mandates and tackle evolving cyberthreats

NASHUA, N.H., May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rightworks, the only intelligent cloud purpose-built for the accounting and tax profession, today launched two security offerings, Rightworks WISP and Total Security. The new solutions help accounting firms and small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) create robust Written Information Security Plans (WISP) to achieve regulatory compliance and protect both employee endpoints and networks, enhancing Rightworks' OneSpace secure cloud.



The FTC Safeguards Rule mandates that all financial institutions under its governance establish protective measures to secure customer information amid rapidly evolving technology and growing cybersecurity threats. In addition, since August 2022, the IRS has required all paid tax return preparers who file electronically to create and enact a data security plan. Individuals must also attest to this requirement when renewing their PTIN (Preparer Tax Identification Number).

“Data breaches and cyberattacks are ongoing concerns within the accounting profession and can inflict long-lasting reputational and financial damage on firms and small businesses. With hectic tax seasons and a dynamic threat landscape, creating and maintaining a secure environment can be extremely challenging,” said Joel Hughes, CEO of Rightworks. “With our new comprehensive solutions, Rightworks serves as the single partner that evaluates and resolves security gaps for firms so they can implement and maintain industry best practices.”

Together, Rightworks OneSpace, WISP and Total Security provide comprehensive protection for cloud and endpoint security solutions. With Rightworks WISP, firms can strengthen internal processes, identify missing tools within their plans and develop a total cybersecurity strategy backed by OneSpace and Total Security. Total Security provides several protective features including:

Antivirus and endpoint detection and response (EDR) – Automatically and proactively detects threats using artificial and human intelligence.

Automatically and proactively detects threats using artificial and human intelligence. Cloud managed firewall – Controls traffic in and out of devices, regardless of employee location.

Controls traffic in and out of devices, regardless of employee location. Device backup – Performs full machine backup so firms never lose their files or folders.

Performs full machine backup so firms never lose their files or folders. Intrusion detection system – Provides ongoing alerts across a customer’s network, adding another layer of protection to EDR that moves beyond the individual laptop.

Provides ongoing alerts across a customer’s network, adding another layer of protection to EDR that moves beyond the individual laptop. Ongoing monitoring and threat prevention – Delivers 24/7 device protection.

Delivers 24/7 device protection. Password manager – Makes the creation and storage of strong, unique passwords simple and efficient.

Makes the creation and storage of strong, unique passwords simple and efficient. SAT and phishing simulations – Provide on-demand, gamified security training for employees plus phishing simulations tailored for accounting and business professionals.

Provide on-demand, gamified security training for employees plus phishing simulations tailored for accounting and business professionals. VPN – Enables secure internet access in alignment with the IRS Security Six recommendations.

Visit Rightworks WISP and Total Security for more information.

About Rightworks

Rightworks enables accounting firms and businesses to significantly simplify operations and expand their value to clients via our award-winning intelligent cloud and learning resources. This is possible with Rightworks OneSpace, the only secure cloud environment purpose-built for the accounting and tax profession, and Rightworks Academy, the premier community for firm optimization, growth and professional development. The Academy offers access to thought leadership, events, peer communities and extensive learning resources. Founded in 2002, we’ve grown to serve over 10,000 accounting firms in the US—from single practitioners to Top 10 firms. For more information, please visit rightworks.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

