Texas Capital Appoints Steve Genyk to Lead New Public Finance Practice

DALLAS, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital, today announced that Steve Genyk has joined Texas Capital Securities (TCS), Texas Capital’s broker dealer subsidiary, as Managing Director, Head of Public Finance. In this new role, Genyk is responsible for building out TCS’s Public Finance business, which will provide municipal underwriting services to governments, nonprofits and institutions in the state of Texas and across the country.



Genyk joins Texas Capital from UBS Financial Services Inc., where he held several leadership positions, including Head of Public Finance, Head of Institutional Middle Markets and Head of Municipal Trading. As Head of Public Finance at TCS, Genyk brings a proven track record of business building in the public finance sector and a shared obsession for client service. He is based in Dallas.

“The expansion of our broker dealer to serve municipal and public finance clients was the next logical step to ensure Texas Capital remains the first call for companies and institutions across our state. We are particularly excited about our prospects in public finance thanks to potential synergies with Texas Capital’s well-established Government, Nonprofit and Institutions corporate banking group. Texas cities, towns, schools and other institutions should be served by Texas-based municipal dealers and advisors. TCS is proud to extend the benefits of our full-service platform to the government and public finance sector,” said Texas Capital’s President & Chief Executive Officer Rob C. Holmes. “Municipalities, nonprofits and other municipal issuers in the state of Texas deserve to have a firm that makes decisions locally. Steve’s appointment is a significant milestone for our organization as we continue to expand Texas Capital’s Corporate & Investment Banking capabilities.”

Genyk’s addition underscores the firm’s commitment to being a full-service financial services institution equipped to serve the state, cities, schools and institutions of Texas and beyond.

“It is an honor to join Texas Capital as it continues to build the premier full-service financial services firm headquartered in Texas,” said Genyk. “I look forward to building on the track record of innovation at TCS with the successful launch of our Public Finance business, partnering with the other firms conducting municipal business in this great state, and serving our clients with diligence and integrity.”

About Steven C. Genyk

Steve Genyk brings over three decades of comprehensive leadership experience in the financial industry to his role as Head of Public Finance at Texas Capital Securities. Prior to joining Texas Capital, Genyk served as Head of Public Finance for UBS Financial Services where he oversaw a group of over 60 professionals across 15 locations. Before this, he held the positions of Head of Institutional Middle Markets and Head of Municipal Trading at UBS Financial Services.

Before UBS, Genyk served as Head of Fixed Income Capital Markets at Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, and Senior Vice President, Financing Services at Philadelphia Industrial Development Corporation. Genyk also held the role of Managing Director, Public Finance at Bear, Stearns & Co. Genyk earned a Bachelor of Arts from Wesleyan University and a Master of Public Administration from the University of Pennsylvania, Fels Institute of Government. He has served as a board member and past chair of the Bond Dealers of America and was a member of the FINRA Fixed Income Committee.

About Texas Capital

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ®: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank d/b/a Texas Capital, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Fort Worth and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities. All services are subject to applicable laws, regulations, and service terms. Member FDIC. For more information, please visit www.texascapital.com.

About Texas Capital Securities

TCBI Securities, Inc., doing business as Texas Capital Securities (“TCS”), is a member of FINRA and SIPC and has registered with the SEC, MSRB and other state securities regulators as a broker dealer. TCS is a subsidiary of Texas Capital Bank. Securities and other investment products offered by TCS are not FDIC insured, may lose value and are not bank guaranteed. TCS does not provide legal, tax or accounting advice.

