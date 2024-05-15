Promex Broadens Leadership Team Expertise, Naming Matt Hansen Director of Sales and Business Development

Hansen to leverage breadth of industry experience in targeting new markets

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Promex Industries , a Silicon Valley-based provider of advanced design, packaging and microelectronics assembly services, today announced it has named Matt Hansen to the newly created position of Director of Sales and Business Development. Reporting to VP of Sales and Marketing Rosie Medina, Hansen will be responsible for securing new business, and expanding Promex’s market presence beyond its core medtech/biotech applications.

A tech industry veteran, Hansen has more than 25 years of sales, marketing and business development experience, starting while he was in college and continuing to flourish post-graduation. In addition to medtech, his expertise includes the military-aerospace market, microelectro-mechanical systems (MEMS) and sensors, semiconductor test and measurement, and advanced thermodynamics. Hansen has a proven track record of consistent revenue attainment and contributing to average revenue growth exceeding 25% year-over-year.

“Having worked with Matt before, I’m well aware of his numerous strengths. He has a knack for absorbing a customer’s technology requirements, and championing solutions that will help meet their needs in the most effective manner,” said Medina. “While medtech and biotech remain vital markets for Promex, a number of other fast-growing industries face complex microelectronics assembly challenges that we are ideally positioned to address. Matt will play a key role in introducing Promex to new markets, showing customers the value of selecting Promex as their microelectronics contract manufacturing partner.”

Prior to joining Promex in January 2024, Hansen held VP of sales and marketing positions at TFE and TSE, Korean makers of load boards, test sockets and other components for semiconductor test, broadening the companies’ market reach in North America. Before that, his succession of positions included global account manager with electronic components maker Smiths Interconnect; CEO of test socket maker OKins USA; and VP of sales and marketing for U.S.-based outsourced semiconductor, assembly and test (OSAT) provider CORWIL Technology. Other previous experience includes stints with Antares-ATT, Enplas-Tesco and Hunter Technologies.

Hansen stated, “Promex has a strong reputation for engineering excellence, and I’m excited by the prospect of seeking out a new wave of customers who will benefit from these capabilities. As the global spotlight on packaging and assembly continues to grow, I’m looking forward to delving into these new markets, leveraging my sales and business development background to promote Promex’s further growth and development.”

Promex Industries, Inc. specializes in advanced design, packaging and assembly services for key subsystems used in a wide range of applications, such as optical, photonics, diagnostics, life sciences, medical and MEMS devices. The company is skilled at heterogeneous integration of tiny components with unique functionality and complex, custom or detailed assembly requirements. Founded in 1975, Silicon Valley-based Promex provides design-for-manufacturing services coupled with materials science expertise and broad assembly capabilities for small- to mid-volume onshore production. Services include RoHS-optimized SMT, wafer thinning, dicing, wire bonding, flip chip, and combining microelectronic and non-microelectronic components, provided in the company’s Class 100/Class 1000 cleanrooms. Promex holds a CA FDB license and is ISO 13485:2016 and ISO 9001:2015 certified, IPC certified and ITAR registered. https://promex-ind.com/

