Cartier Reports Large Drill Program on Globex’s Nordeau Royalty Claims

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. is pleased to inform shareholders that Cartier Resources Inc. (TSXV: ECR, FSE: 6CA) has provided an update on the progress of it's 2024 drill program on it's Chimo Mine Project, part of which was drilled on Globex's Nordeau West and Nordeau East royalty claims in Vauquelin Township, Quebec, east of the town of Louvicourt.



A total of 48 holes totalling 9,347 m have been completed with 2,307 samples taken for assay of which 66% have been received to date, much of which were on Globex royalty claims. An additional 115 holes totalling 16,000 m is expected to be drilled to test an additional 6.0 km of favorable strike length, some of which will be on Globex’s royalty claims.

New reported drill results by Cartier include:

- West Nordeau Zone: 7,7 g/t Au sur 2,0 m incluant 13,5 g/t Au sur 1,0 m

13,2 g/t Au sur 2,3 m incluant 46,1 g/t Au sur 0,5 m

7,5 g/t Au sur 2,0 m incluant 20,6 g/t Au sur 0,5 m - East Nordeau Zone: 11,0 g/t Au sur 2,8 m incluant 17,9 g/t Au sur 1,0 m.





Globex retains a 3% Gross Metal Royalty on the Nordeau claims.

Click here to access Cartier’s Press Release.

Chimo Property 2024 Drilling Program – Cartier Resources Inc.





Chimo Mine Project showing Historical Drill Results – Cartier Resources Inc.





Chimo Mine Long Section showing Nordeau West – Cartier Resources Inc.





Qualified Persons

The Cartier’s scientific and technical information in this news release was prepared and reviewed by Mr.

Gaétan Lavallière, P.Geo., Ph.D., Vice-President, and Mr. Ronan Déroff, P.Geo., M.Sc., Senior Geologist,

Project Manager and Geomatician, both qualified persons as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr.

Lavallière approved the information contained in Cartier’s press release.



This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

