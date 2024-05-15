Illumio Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA)

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illumio Inc., a Zero Trust Segmentation company, today announced it has become a member of Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of independent software vendors (ISV) and managed security service providers (MSSP) who have integrated their solutions with Microsoft security technology to build a better defense against a world of increasing cybersecurity threats.



The development follows the release of Illumio for Microsoft Azure Firewall which combines the security benefits of cloud-native Azure Firewall and Zero Trust Segmentation (ZTS) to enable Azure customers to better protect their Azure deployments, accelerate the move to the cloud and provide consistent end-to-end security across their hybrid and multi-cloud deployments.

Firewall policy setting can be complex and commonly defaults to highly permissive access. Illumio for Azure Firewall makes it easier than ever to use Azure Firewall as a Zero Trust enforcement point to visualize and secure all traffic between Azure resources connecting through the Azure Firewall. Illumio for Azure Firewall builds resilience to ransomware and other cyberattacks while also maximizing the impact and value of Azure Firewall as a security investment.

“This is another milestone in our growing relationship with Microsoft as we work together to make it easier for enterprises to strengthen cyber resilience and simplify firewall management in the cloud,” said Mario Espinoza, Chief Product Officer at Illumio. “Together with Microsoft, we have extended the visibility and agility of Zero Trust Segmentation to anyone using Microsoft Azure Firewalls, allowing organizations to reduce their risk and get even more impact from their security strategy by implementing security policy.”

Illumio joining MISA demonstrates the quality of its deep integration with Azure Firewall and its shared goal of strengthening and simplifying enterprise security. It also follows Illumio’s participation in the Microsoft Copilot for Security Partner Private Preview.

“The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association has grown into a vibrant ecosystem comprised of the most reliable and trusted security software vendors across the globe,” said Maria Thomson, Director, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association. “Our members, like Illumio, share Microsoft’s commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers’ ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster.”

Microsoft and Illumio continue to work together to help customers strengthen cyber resilience. Microsoft is the only cloud provider to offer end-to-end segmentation from Illumio across cloud, endpoint, on-premises and Microsoft Azure Firewall. Enterprises can now procure end-to-end Zero Trust Segmentation from Illumio direct from the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, making it easier to buy, deploy and manage Zero Trust across all environments at scale. Eligible customers can use Azure credits to purchase the platform as part of Illumio’s Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC) agreement.

Partners who are interested in learning more can visit the MISA Partner Catalog: Microsoft Intelligent Security Association.

About Illumio

Illumio, the Zero Trust Segmentation Company, stops breaches and ransomware from spreading across the hybrid attack surface. The Illumio ZTS Platform visualizes all traffic flows between workloads, devices, and the internet, automatically sets granular segmentation policies to control communications, and isolates high-value assets and compromised systems proactively or in response to active attacks. Illumio protects organizations of all sizes, from Fortune 100 to small businesses, by stopping breaches and ransomware in minutes, saving millions of dollars in application downtime, and accelerating cloud and digital transformation projects.

