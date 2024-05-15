Capital Power announces Board appointments and retirement

EDMONTON, Alberta, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jill Gardiner, Chair of the Board for Capital Power Corporation (“Capital Power” or “the Company”) (TSX: CPX), is pleased to announce the appointment of Neil H. Smith and George Williams to the Company’s Board of Directors (“the Board”) effective May 15, 2024. The appointments follow the departure of Doyle Beneby, who after 12 successful years as a member of the Board, and having reached his term limit, did not stand for reelection at the Company’s recent AGM.



Neil H. Smith is currently Chief Executive Officer at Vanguard Renewables, a leading North American recycler of organic waste into renewable energy and low carbon fertilizer. He has over 30 years of leadership expertise in the energy sector and deep experience in developing, building, and operating independent power generation infrastructure. Prior to joining Vanguard Renewables, Neil was a founding member and Chief Executive Officer of InterGen, Inc. where he played an integral role in the financing, construction, and operation of over $15 billion of development projects across the globe including more than 25 power plants and related infrastructure. Neil previously served on the board of PJM Interconnect and as a director for The Wood Group.

George Williams is the former chair and Chief Executive Officer of PMI Energy Solutions. He has 40+ years in the utility industry and hands-on operations experience from executive and senior leadership roles at El Paso Electric Company, Exelon Corporation, Entergy Corporation, and Progress Energy. George brings nuclear energy experience from prior positions at PPL Corporation, Entergy, and PECO Energy Company. George is currently chair of the Board of Trustees of Underwriters Laboratories (UL) Research Institutes, and former chair of its Governance and Compensation Committee. He also serves on the board of directors of UL Solutions Inc.

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to extend a warm welcome to Neil and George,” said Jill Gardiner. “Both bring impressive power experience and expertise that will complement the Board’s skills as we expand our business in the US. Neil also brings a renewables focus, a strong track record in leading significant organizational growth and commercial power markets knowledge. George has deep hands-on operational experience, specific nuclear expertise, and an entrepreneurial spirit. We are confident Neil and George will contribute to Capital Power’s strategic drive towards Powering Change by Changing Power™.”

“I would also like to express our sincere gratitude and appreciation to Doyle, who has given dedicated service to our Board and the Company,” continued Jill Gardiner. “Doyle has been a valuable asset and has contributed to the growth and success of our organization in numerous ways. He has always been a source of inspiration, wisdom, and support for his fellow Board members and Capital Power’s employees. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

With these appointments and retirement, Capital Power’s Board of Directors consists of 11 directors, with 40% of the independent directors being women, and 30% of the independent directors representing diverse groups beyond gender. Please refer to Capital Power’s 2024 Management Proxy Circular and Board Diversity Policy for further information.

Territorial Acknowledgement

In the spirit of reconciliation, Capital Power respectfully acknowledges that we operate within the ancestral homelands, traditional and treaty territories of the Indigenous Peoples of Turtle Island, or North America. Capital Power’s head office is located within the traditional and contemporary home of many Indigenous Peoples of the Treaty 6 region and Métis Nation of Alberta Region 4. We acknowledge the diverse Indigenous communities that are located in these areas and whose presence continues to enrich the community.

About Capital Power

Capital Power is a growth-oriented power producer committed to net zero by 2045, with approximately 9,300 MW of power generation at 32 facilities across North America. We prioritize delivering reliable and affordable power communities can depend on today, building clean power systems needed for tomorrow, and creating balanced solutions for our energy future. We are Powering Change by Changing Power™.

