Jackson Walker selects Intapp to advance timekeeping practices

Am Law 200 firm using Intapp Time to facilitate compliant and accurate time capture

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading global provider of AI-powered solutions for professionals at advisory, capital markets, and legal firms, announces that Am Law 200 firm Jackson Walker selected Intapp’s compliant timekeeping solution to advance the firm’s timekeeping practices. The software uses Applied AI to automate time capture and compliance with client requirements, leading to improved client satisfaction.



Leading change

"When evaluating new timekeeping software, we knew we wanted to go beyond just finding a modern, stable, cloud-based solution to also gain a forward-looking partner with an innovative solution we could grow with," said Mark BeMent, Chief Information Officer at Jackson Walker. "We found that mix with Intapp. With their focus on AI and deep understanding of how people, processes, and data need to work in concert, Intapp will help us meet our commitment to using the best technology to serve our clients."

Modernizing timekeeping and automating compliance

Intapp Time gives Jackson Walker’s partners and professionals a modern way to record and submit complete accounts of the time they spend on each matter. Using passive capture and applied AI, Intapp Time lets professionals easily recreate their days and adhere to client requirements. By including Intapp Terms, Jackson Walker will have a fully integrated and compliance-based time entry solution. Intapp Terms provides AI-assisted categorization and centralized storage of key client requirements to help professionals more easily identify, manage, and adhere to client terms at the point of time entry.

A focus on compliant timekeeping will help Jackson Walker meet client billing expectations, provide prompt and accurate billing, and reduce errors that could require corrections down the line. Firm leaders will also be able to better evaluate engagement resources and tracked time against budget to optimize client service.

Multiplying success with Intapp

“We’re excited to work with Jackson Walker to support improved compliance and client service with precise time data,” said Chris Kraft, General Manager of Operations and Finance Solutions at Intapp. “Using AI-powered data capture, Intapp Time combined with Intapp Terms will let Jackson Walker’s lawyers spend more time on important client matters and less time manually entering data.”

About Intapp

Intapp software helps professionals unlock their teams’ knowledge, relationships, and operational insights to increase value for their firms. Using the power of Applied AI, we make firm and market intelligence easy to find, understand, and use. With Intapp’s portfolio of vertical SaaS solutions, professionals can apply their collective expertise to make smarter decisions, manage risk, and increase competitive advantage. The world's top firms — across accounting, consulting, investment banking, legal, private capital, and real assets — trust Intapp’s industry-specific platform and solutions to modernize and drive new growth. For more information, visit intapp.com and connect with us on X, formerly Twitter (@intapp) and LinkedIn.

About Jackson Walker

Since Jackson Walker’s founding in 1887, its attorneys have represented some of the most influential companies and business leaders in the world. Today, the firm remains firmly rooted in Texas while serving clients around the globe. With more than 500 attorneys, Jackson Walker is the largest firm in Texas and has been recognized by Law360 as a “Texas Powerhouse” and an “elite law firm” that regularly provides counsel to industry-leading clients on highly complex matters ranging from millions to billions. To learn more, visit jw.com, and connect with Jackson Walker on LinkedIn.

