GPM Investments Now Offering Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs

The ARKO Corp. subsidiary is now selling Nathan’s Famous 100% beef hot dogs to enhance shoppers’ dining experience at participating locations

RICHMOND, Va., May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPM Investments, LLC (“GPM”), a wholly owned subsidiary of ARKO Corp . (Nasdaq: ARKO) a Fortune 500 company and one of the largest convenience store operators in the United States (“ARKO” or the “Company”), today announces it is now selling Nathan’s Famous hot dogs. Nathan’s Famous will be the Company’s new supplier of quality, 100% all-beef hot dogs at more than 450 locations.



This is a continuation of the Company’s enhanced food program rollout, which aims to provide the best quality food at the best prices available. With this new offering, the Company will elevate customers’ dining experience by adding a juicy, delicious, and well-known product to its menu. Nathan’s Famous hot dogs will be sold alongside tasty food and beverage options, including Tornados® and cold, refreshing fountain drinks.

“We’re dedicated to offering our customers high-quality food options, and exclusively selling Nathan’s Famous allows us to take that commitment a step further,” said Arie Kotler, President & CEO of ARKO. “This enables us to stand by our key food pillars, which are relevant, delicious and easy to execute offerings. Paired with the upcoming summer season, we are eager to add this iconic hot dog to our menu, providing our customers with an appetizing and convenient option they’ll love.”

Starting today, these juicy and delicious hot dogs are available for $1.99 each or two for $3.33 for enrolled fas REWARDS® members at select locations under the Company’s many brands, including E-Z Mart, fas mart®, Pride, and more. To find your local convenience store brand, please visit the Company’s store locator .

About ARKO Corp and GPM Investments, LLC

ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) is a Fortune 500 company that owns 100% of GPM Investments, LLC and is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the United States. Based in Richmond, VA, we operate A Family of Community Brands that offer delicious, prepared foods, beer, snacks, candy, hot and cold beverages, and multiple popular quick-serve restaurant brands. Our high-value fas REWARDS® loyalty program offers exclusive savings on merchandise and gas. We operate in four reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling merchandise and fuel products to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to our retail and wholesale sites and charges a fixed fee, primarily to our fleet fueling sites; and fleet fueling, which includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites. To learn more about GPM stores, visit: www.gpminvestments.com . To learn more about ARKO, visit: www.arkocorp.com .

Media contact:

arko@5wpr.com