Veritext Legal Solutions Releases New Formats in Smart Summary

Company’s AI-generated, secure, editable transcript summary now offered formats specific to workers’ compensation and insurance litigation

LIVINGSTON, N.J., May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritext Legal Solutions, the leader in court reporting services and innovative litigation support solutions, today announces that the company’s Smart Summary (an AI-generated and editable draft summarization of the official proceeding transcript) is now being offered in new formats specific to workers’ compensation and insurance litigation.



The AI-produced Smart Summary is delivered in a flexible Microsoft Word format allowing for easy modifications. With the latest offerings, there are now three different summary options based on specific litigation needs.

Formats include:

Standard – Prepared and delivered in a trial-style structure including columns with transcript page-line references, subject statements and draft summarization of the testimony.

– Prepared and delivered in a trial-style structure including columns with transcript page-line references, subject statements and draft summarization of the testimony. Workers’ Compensation – Set up in a general deponent/employee structure with categorized topics such as background, employment history, history of work-related injuries, instant injury and health history.

– Set up in a general deponent/employee structure with categorized topics such as background, employment history, history of work-related injuries, instant injury and health history. Insurance – Prepared in a client status report structure that includes a full synopsis of testimony and prompts for attorney analysis.



“As an innovator in the legal technology space, we are excited to provide solutions that use the power of generative AI in the secure manner critical to legal teams. Smart Summary saves time for legal staff and helps them work more efficiently with access to a draft transcript summary that’s a great springboard for their case strategy,” states Mike Murray, director of technical and creative solutions at Veritext. “The new workers’ compensation and insurance formats are tailored to the unique summary needs of these specific types of litigation and the reports these teams often produce for their own clients.”

To learn more about Smart Summary, visit www.veritext.com/smartsummary/.

About Veritext Legal Solutions

Founded on a commitment to excellence, Veritext has become the trusted partner and established market leader in litigation technology and legal service solutions for law firms, government agencies and enterprise corporations. Veritext focuses on the unique needs of each member of the legal team and provides access to innovative technologies and remote solutions, unsurpassed data security, the highest-quality network of reporters and legal videographers, unmatched expertise in multiparty and complex litigation and state-of-the-art conference space across North America. At Veritext, we focus on the details – so legal teams can focus on the case.

