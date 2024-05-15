Forestry, Fisheries and The Environment hosts SA Agulhas II Open Day, 16 to 17 May

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment will host the SA Agulhas II Open Day on Friday 17 May, and Saturday 18 May 2024, at the Port of Port Elizabeth, in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.

The vessel arrives in the Port of Port Elizabeth on 16 May and on the 17 May 2024, 1000 school learners will be hosted. 3000 members of the public will be allowed on board the vessel and hosted at the exhibitions on the 18th of May 2024.

Through the open day, which is usually hosted in Cape Town, thousands of South Africans in different coastal cities have had the opportunity to experience and learn about South Africa’s marine research, the SA Agulhas II as a mobile research laboratory and as a supply vessel. The ports previously visited by the vessel include, Port Elizabeth (2015), Durban (2018), Dar es Salaam (2018), Comors (2019) Comoros and East London (2019).

The SA Agulhas II is South Africa's state-of-the-art Polar Research and Supply vessel that services three research bases in Antarctica, Marion and Gough Islands. It therefore plays a crucial role in supporting the country's research in Antarctica, the sub-Antarctic Islands and the Southern Ocean.

The SA Agulhas II has just completed a relief voyage to Marion Island and is heading back to its home port in Cape Town.

Members of the media are invited to a welcome ceremony and media tour as per details below:

Welcome Ceremony:

Date: 16 May 2024

Time: 08h30 (arrival time is subject to weather conditions)

Venue: Port of Port Elizabeth, Gqeberha, Eastern Cape

Media Tour:

Date: 17 May 2024

Time: 11h00 – 12h00

Venue: Port of Port Elizabeth, Gqeberha, Eastern Cape

To RSVP contact

Paul Sigutya

Cell: 082 883 5570

Cell: psigutya@dffe.gov.za

Merle Van Diemel

Cell: 083 301 9400

E-mail: mvandiemel@dffe.gov.za

For media enquiries, please contact

Peter Mbelengwa

Cell: 082 611 8197