Cruinniú na nÓg 2024 launches over 1,000 free creative activities for young people

• TG4 will host Amuigh 24 in the grounds of their Connemara studio in Baile na hAbhann, County Galway with support from the Gaeltacht division of the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media. This day long festival will feature bands, graffiti painting, d-jing workshops, Children’s Books Ireland, crafting and so much more, with young people from every Gaeltacht region in the country participating.