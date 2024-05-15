• TG4
will host Amuigh 24 in the grounds of their Connemara studio in Baile na hAbhann, County Galway with support from the Gaeltacht division of the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media. This day long festival will feature bands, graffiti painting, d-jing workshops, Children’s Books Ireland, crafting and so much more, with young people from every Gaeltacht region in the country participating.
You just read:
Cruinniú na nÓg 2024 launches over 1,000 free creative activities for young people
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.