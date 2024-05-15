OPW Celebrates National Biodiversity Week with Over 40 Events across Heritage Sites

In the John F. Kennedy Arboretum, Co. Wexford, children can learn through play about the wonders of our natural world by crafting a ‘mandala’, a circular design that radiates out symmetrically from its centre, in the heart of the woodland environment. In this interactive workshop, children can use plant materials sourced around the Arboretum, including rhododendron petals, fallen camellia flowers and palm leaves, to create their own unique, natural creations.