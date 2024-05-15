Submit Release
E - Bikes, E- Mopeds and E- Scooters

The The Road Traffic and Roads Act 2023 introduces legal categories for light electric vehicles into Irish legislation, and sets out the regulations for their use. Light electric vehicles are battery-powered, zero-emission vehicles such as e-scooters and e-bikes. From 20 May 2024, users of light electric vehicles will need to know and follow the regulations for their vehicle category. This important step will improve the safety of other road users, as well as the vehicle users themselves.

