AUDIENCEX and AlMashtal Form Strategic Alliance, Launch AUDIENCEX KSA

The collaboration blends AUDIENCEX’s full-funnel advertising strategies, omnichannel media access, and tech-enabled creative services with locally-driven creative excellence from AlMashtal Community House and Creative Incubator.

AUDIENCEX strategic partnership with AlMashtal marks the company's next chapter of growth in the Saudi market, amplifying the company’s existing presence and impact in the region.

VENICE, Calif., May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUDIENCEX, the AI-powered digital advertising partner built to optimize campaign performance for brands and agencies, today announces an innovative strategic alliance with AlMashtal, a Riyadh-based community space and creative incubator dedicated to expanding the horizons of creativity in the Kingdom and scaling local creative economies.

Together, both companies are committed to delivering an integrated solution that brings together creative professionals based outside of Saudi Arabia along with emerging local creatives currently part of AlMashtal’s community. By harnessing the expertise of international creative teams alongside the cultural acumen of local Saudi creatives, this alliance offers a holistic solution tailored to the needs of brands and marketers seeking to deliver authentic campaign activations and drive impact and expansion in the region and internationally.

The collaboration will offer a comprehensive range of integrated creative services to brands and marketers in KSA and throughout the GCC region, from brand strategy to campaign development, and media activation, alongside advanced measurement and analytics solutions. This includes a focus on capturing authentic Saudi voices while leveraging strategies proven successful by AUDIENCEX on behalf of leading international brands. Overseeing these projects will be AUDIENCEX’s award-winning creative team, aX Studio, in collaboration with handpicked creatives from the AlMashtal community.

Noura Al Saud, Founder of AlMashtal, stated, “This partnership represents a significant milestone in advancing Saudi Arabia’s creative journey. By blending our local insights and talent with AUDIENCEX's proven expertise, our goal is to deliver unmatched creative solutions that deeply resonate with both Saudi and global audiences. It also serves as a bridge for emerging Saudi creatives seeking pathways into this fast growing sector within the Saudi economy.”

This alliance marks the formal establishment of AUDIENCEX KSA, accelerating their multi-year presence in the region that has included extensive work with both Saudi-based agencies and brands, including in the hospitality, education, wellness, travel and financial services categories.

Jason Wulfsohn, CEO and Co-Founder of AUDIENCEX, stated, “Our strategic partnership with AlMashtal reinforces AUDIENCEX's dedication to innovation and expansion. With the launch of AUDIENCEX KSA, we're excited to merge our industry expertise across media, creative and data with AlMashtal's exceptional creative capabilities, promising unmatched value to brands and marketers.”

For more information about this strategic alliance and the full range of performance-driven creative advertising solutions, you may reach out directly to the AUDIENCEX team .

About AUDIENCEX

AUDIENCEX is an AI-enabled, performance-first programmatic advertising partner built to deliver results for challenger brands and independent agencies. Their expert teams deploy holistic strategies throughout the digital ecosystem, engaging the right audiences with predictive analytics, custom algorithms and automated optimization to drive scalable performance throughout the purchase funnel, across channels and devices. Named one of the fastest-growing companies in America by Deloitte, Inc., The Financial Times and the Los Angeles Business Journal, AUDIENCEX is headquartered in Los Angeles and operates remotely throughout North America and beyond, with team members worldwide. For more information, visit https://audiencex.com/ or email hello@audiencex.com .

About AlMashtal

AlMashtal is a creative incubator located in Riyadh, dedicated to nurturing local and global creative economies. Through tailored programs, mentorship, and a vast regional and global network, we enable emerging talents to realize their creative potential and contribute to the region's cultural vibrancy. Our space offers a suite of facilities designed to support the creative sector, including specialized labs for sound, glass, and making, as well as a business lab that provides coaching and mentoring. Strategically situated in Riyadh's Diplomatic Quarter, AlMashtal blends local and international cultural elements, creating a tranquil and inspiring setting that's perfect for creatives seeking to escape the urban rush. This unique environment facilitates deep thinking and productivity, helping creatives to innovate and collaborate effectively. We are dedicated to cultivating a rich, opportunity-filled environment that encourages individuals and organizations to thrive, connect, and engage in innovative collaborations that contribute to the creative economy.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Media Contact:

media@audiencex.com

AlMashtal

Rawan Nasser

programs@almashtal.io