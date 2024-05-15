"People need to understand and know the difference between mental health and mental illness"

Bryan, our 2023 Supporter of the Year, writes about his journey living with anxiety, depression and PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder). With support from his family and Rethink services, Bryan has become The Walking Man from Bristol, walking miles to raise money for severe mental illness.

I’ve been struggling with my mental health from the tender age of five years old, battling ongoing anxiety since 1989. At the age of 15, I was first put on antidepressants because I was experiencing symptoms of low mood, short temper, nervousness and thoughts of ending my life.

When I was 18, my PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) was triggered by a near-fatal traumatic industrial incident, where my right forearm was wrapped around a big industrial pillar drill. I was pulled into the machine, lifted into the air and swung around like a rag doll. My bones were sticking out of my forearm. I already had some degree of social anxiety creeping in because of being bullied, which led to very low mood and depression. It was bad and it only got worse as I grew older.

I had counselling for my PTSD, but that was about it. To this day I still can’t watch certain TV programs because it makes me shake and feel like it’s happening again, like my right forearm is getting tangled into a machine. Most weeks I have horrific nightmares and sweats, as the dreams feel very real and it makes me cry. It’s gotten better over the years but you never get over such trauma.