Thurgood Marshall College Fund added Denmark Technical College to its membership

Washington, DC, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) has added Denmark Technical College (DTC) to its member schools, now totaling 54 institutions consisting of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), predominantly Black institutions (PBIs), and historically Black community colleges (HBCCs). DTC is the first of its kind among TMCF members.

“It is an honor to welcome Denmark Technical College to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund membership. Its unique role as the sole two-year HBCU in South Carolina makes its contributions to the state’s economic growth particularly noteworthy,” Dr. Harry L. Williams, president and CEO of TMCF, said. “We look forward to a partnership that benefits their students through scholarships, internships, mentoring and more, helping mold graduates that are capable, competitive, creative, and inventive.”

TMCF began adding HBCCs in June 2023, which reflects the organization’s belief that diversity, equity and inclusion efforts include alternative pathways to degree attainment and skill development. HBCCs play a critical role in local and regional economic development by offering upskilling and reskilling programs.

“Denmark Technical College is elated to have the distinguished honor of being among the ranks of the newest crop of Thurgood Marshall College Fund member schools. The groundbreaking work of the TMCF has a lasting impact on the students and colleges they serve. Their intentional inclusive strategy to embrace two-year HBCUs in their membership is a testament to their progressive administration,” Dr. Willie L. Todd Jr., president and CEO of Denmark Technical College, said. “This is a game-changer, and I cannot wait to see the profound effect this partnership will have on our community, faculty, staff, and, most importantly, our students."

Located in Denmark, South Carolina, DTC provides affordable associate degrees, diplomas and certificates to students from diverse educational and socioeconomic backgrounds.

About the Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member schools include the publicly supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Historically Black Community Colleges, and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending Black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs. TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit www.tmcf.org.

About Denmark Technical College

Denmark Technical College is a two-year HBCU in rural Bamberg County, South Carolina. With a mission to engage, educate and empower students, Denmark Tech serves over 1000 enthusiastic learners, focusing on technical career training, associate degrees and a four-year college transfer program. Additional information about Denmark Tech can be found at www.denmarktech.edu .

Dr. Clara Ross Stamps The Thurgood Marshall College Fund 240-931-0696 clara.stamps@tmcf.org