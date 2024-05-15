Abstract on Phase 2 Study with IMUNON’s IMNN-001 Plus Bevacizumab Accepted for Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMUNON, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMNN), a clinical-stage drug-development company focused on developing non-viral DNA-mediated immunotherapy and next-generation vaccines, announces that an abstract describing a Phase 2 study with IMNN-001 plus bevacizumab (Avastin®) and neoadjuvant chemotherapy in advanced epithelial ovarian cancer patients has been accepted for presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting, to be held in Chicago from May 31st to June 4th.



The abstract, titled “A phase II study evaluating the effect of IMNN-001 on second-look laparoscopy when administered in combination with bevacizumab and neoadjuvant chemotherapy in patients newly diagnosed with advanced epithelial ovarian cancer,” will be presented on June 3rd at the Gynecologic Cancer session between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. CT by lead investigator Amir A Jazaeri, M.D., Professor of Gynecological Oncology & Reproductive Medicine at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. The study is actively recruiting patients in the U.S.

Abstract #: TPS5633

Poster Board #: 498a

Session Title: Gynecologic Cancer

Location: Hall A

“This study, substantially funded by Break Through Cancer, and with MD Anderson as the leading clinical site, is a pivotal part of IMUNON’s IL-12 gene therapy development for women with ovarian cancer. The combination with bevacizumab makes a lot of sense as we have observed synergies in pre-clinical experiments. We hope to complete enrollment of this study quickly to answer this important clinical question,” said Dr. Sebastien Hazard, IMUNON’ chief medical officer.

About IMUNON

IMUNON is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing a portfolio of innovative treatments that harness the body’s natural mechanisms to generate safe, effective and durable responses across a broad array of human diseases, constituting a differentiating approach from conventional therapies. IMUNON is developing its non-viral DNA technology across its modalities. The first modality, TheraPlas®, is developed for the coding of proteins and cytokines in the treatment of solid tumors where an immunological approach is deemed promising. The second modality, PlaCCine®, is developed for the coding of viral antigens that can elicit a strong immunological response. This technology may represent a promising platform for the development of vaccines in infectious diseases.

The Company’s lead clinical program, IMNN-001, is a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of advanced ovarian cancer currently in Phase 2 development. IMNN-001 works by instructing the body to produce safe and durable levels of powerful cancer-fighting molecules, such as interleukin-12 and interferon gamma, at the tumor site. Additionally, the Company is entering a first-in-human study of its COVID-19 booster vaccine (IMNN-101). We will continue to leverage these modalities and to advance the technological frontier of plasmid DNA to better serve patients with difficult-to-treat conditions. For more information on IMUNON, visit www.imunon.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

IMUNON wishes to inform readers that forward-looking statements in this news release are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, unforeseen changes in the course of research and development activities and in clinical trials; the uncertainties of and difficulties in analyzing interim clinical data; the significant expense, time and risk of failure of conducting clinical trials; the need for IMUNON to evaluate its future development plans; possible acquisitions or licenses of other technologies, assets or businesses; possible actions by customers, suppliers, competitors or regulatory authorities; and other risks detailed from time to time in IMUNON’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. IMUNON assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise.

