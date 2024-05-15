Leaders in Data Strategy Gather at Qlik Connect 2024 to Showcase AI Innovation and Results

Discover real-world applications of Qlik’s solutions from top Fortune 500 executives in engaging keynotes and discussions

PHILADELPHIA, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik®, a global leader in data integration, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI), today highlights the transformative impact of its solutions at the annual Qlik Connect conference, scheduled for June 3-5, 2024, in Orlando, Florida. This year’s event will showcase how industry leaders such as Penske Transportation Solutions and Takeuchi are leveraging Qlik technologies to advance their data-driven journeys. Key sessions will feature real-world applications of AI, providing attendees with strategies to enhance their own business practices.



Penske, a leading provider of innovative transportation solutions, will feature prominently in a focused session with Sarvant Singh, Vice President of Data & Emerging Digital Solutions. The session will highlight the use of Qlik solutions within Fleet Insight™ and demonstrate how transformative analytics can optimize fleet management and drive significant economic impact.

Singh said, "Qlik has been a pivotal component of Penske's data strategy and played a significant role in Penske's transformation to a data-drive organization. Our collaboration echoes through multiple projects such as Fleet Insight, Guided Repair (AI), Proactive Diagnostics (AI), Enterprise Data Lake, Self-service Analytics, and more. These initiatives have elevated our operational agility and customer responsiveness to new heights, turning data into a strategic asset."

Takeuchi, a leader in the compact construction industry, will illustrate its shift to Qlik’s cloud-based analytics platform, which has significantly boosted its operational and planning capabilities. Susan Dean, Business Technology Director at Takeuchi, will outline the company's transition from manual data processing to leveraging automated analytics based on real-time data, emphasizing the direct benefits to business agility and decision-making.

"Qlik has been instrumental in transitioning Takeuchi from traditional data processing to a modern, cloud-based analytics system,” Dean said. “This shift has significantly enhanced our operational efficiency and strategic decision-making capabilities."

The conference will also include expert insights from Meredith Whalen, Chief Research Officer at IDC, who will discuss the critical role of integrated data strategies in leveraging AI effectively across industries. Additionally, Nina Schick, a member of Qlik’s AI Council, will speak on the ethical implementation of AI, focusing on maintaining integrity as AI applications expand in scope and influence in the digital economy.

"As we step into the era of 'AI Everywhere,' it's crucial for organizations to ensure their data strategies can sustain the demands of AI,” said Whalen. “At IDC, we see companies that integrate data and AI effectively are those turning technology investments into market leadership."

"At Qlik, we're passionate about empowering our customers to harness the power of their data and prepare for an AI-centric future,” said James Fisher, Chief Strategy Officer at Qlik. “The success stories and insights from customers and industry leaders that will be showcased at Qlik Connect are a testament to the innovative spirit that drives us and our customers forward."

Qlik Connect offers a stellar lineup of mainstage speakers including a session with Greg Robinson, former NASA Program Director, linking data quality to cosmic exploration. Additionally, the Qlik AI Council will host a panel featuring Nina Schick, Dr. Michael Bronstein, Dr. Rumman Chowdhury and Kelly Forbes, discussing ethical AI practices, emerging trends, and the practical application of AI in business, providing attendees with a comprehensive view of the AI landscape.

Don't miss the opportunity to explore the forefront of data-driven innovation at Qlik Connect, featuring AWS and Accenture as Diamond sponsors. Register now for Qlik Connect and join industry leaders as they reveal the power of AI and analytics. Secure your spot today at Qlik Connect Registration.

