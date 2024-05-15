The Real Good Food Company to Participate in the 24th Annual B. Riley Institutional Investor Conference

CHERRY HILL, N.J., May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGF) (“Real Good Foods” or the “Company”), a leading health and wellness frozen and refrigerated foods company, today announced that management will participate in the 24th Annual B. Riley Institutional Investor Conference taking place May 22-23, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.



Management is scheduled to host a fireside chat for in-person attendees and will participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the conference as follows.

24th Annual B. Riley Institutional Investor Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 22nd, 2024

Location: Beverly Hilton Hotel – Beverly Hills, California

Registration is required for conference participation. For more information or to schedule a meeting, please contact your B. Riley representative.

About Real Good Food Company

Real Good Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGF) is a leading health and wellness frozen and refrigerated foods company, providing a better way to enjoy your favorite foods. The Company’s mission is to provide “Real Food You Feel Good About Eating”, making delicious, nutritious foods that are low in sugar, low in carbohydrates and high in protein. The Real Good Foods family of products includes breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks – available in over 16,000 stores nationwide with additional direct-to-consumer options.

To learn more, please visit our website at realgoodfoods.com or join us on social media @realgoodfoods, where we maintain some of the largest followings in the frozen food industry today.

