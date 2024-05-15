Ozan Electronic Money Achieves Tenfold Growth with Strategic Partnerships, Innovative Products
Our company continues to pioneer the payments sector, and I’m glad to see that our efforts are being met with great interest from merchants.”ISTANBUL, TüRKIYE, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ozan Electronic Money announced impressive results in the first quarter of 2024, carrying its successful run in 2023 into the new year. The innovative fintech had made strategic partnerships and launched innovative payment products and financial solutions in late 2023, consequently growing x10 times in transactional volume in Q1 2024.
— Ömer Suner, Ozan Electronic Money CEO
Ozan Elektronik Para (Ozan Electronic Money) continues to grow through its innovative payment services and strategic partnerships for individual and business payment needs. The company stands out with successful initiatives such as its Fiji product line, which merges physical and digital payment services at points of sale, and Merchant Wallet, a new digital wallet app used by thousands of SMEs across Turkey. Recently, Ozan partnered up with Verifone to launch Eko Kasa POS (Cashier’s POS), which quickly became a popular choice for merchants nationwide. Another notable development was the company’s Mastercard's Engage Partner Program membership, announced earlier this year.
CEO Ömer Suner: Growing Through Innovation
Happy about their positive momentum in the first quarter of 2024, Ozan Elektronik Para (ozan.com) CEO Ömer Suner stated: "We performed remarkably in the first quarter, achieving 10-fold growth compared to Q1 of 2023. It's because we brought a breath of fresh air to merchants and consumers with well-thought-out, unique payment solutions and formed alliances with strategic partners to develop new products. Our company continues to pioneer the payments sector, and I’m glad to see that our efforts are being met with great interest from merchants.
We challenge not only conventional finance but also the common fintech practices invented a decade ago. Our payment solutions enable businesses to offer customers a modern and contemporary shopping experience, work in compliance with industry regulations and propel companies in their financial transformation process. The ultimate goal is to make financial services more accessible, transparent and user-friendly with digital technologies. Technology and markets are both very dynamic, and we have to follow suit.
Understanding our customers' needs and observing the market's demands are at the centre of our product development process. In the upcoming period, we plan to create products that help exporters improve their ability to make and receive global payments more efficiently, giving them a competitive edge. New products for invoice financing and commercial loans through bank partnerships are also in our development pipeline. Ozan will continue to offer innovative, affordable payment solutions to businesses in a wide range of sectors. We want to not just overcome today's challenges but explore tomorrow's opportunities, too."
Dr Ozan Ozerk: Ozan Electronic Money Is Raising Its Global Impact
Ozan Elektronik Para Founder Dr Ozan Ozerk explained how the company now aims for the global stage. "At Ozan Elektronik Para, our inception point is to understand the unique needs of businesses and consumers and to tailor solutions for them. Turkey is a very dynamic market in that sense. The diverse set of payment solutions and all the valuable experience that brought success to us in Turkey paved the way for our global expansion plans.
Extending partnerships globally, we work to position Ozan as a reliable, accessible financial solutions partner for everyone. This is the context in which we joined Mastercard Engage Partner Program as a member to increase our international impact. This program gives us in-depth insights into how innovation and technological advancement can transform the financial sector. Through such endeavours and innovative products, we aim to expand our services in the UK, Europe, and the United States in the near future."
About Ozan Elektronik Para (EMI – Ozan Electronic Money Institution):
Ozan Elektronik Para is an electronic money institution in Turkey with licenses and memberships from Visa, Mastercard, UnionPay, BKM, and Troy. Its Ozan SuperApp/Ozan SuperCard products provide individual financial solutions to end-users. Meanwhile, Ozan Business products address all the payment and collection needs of medium and large-scale businesses and ventures. Ozan Elektronik Para offers innovative solutions such as FijiPOS, FijiCash, and FijiPlace, QR payments, link payments, virtual and physical POS, payment gateway, and dealer collections. Ozan Elektronik Para operates in Turkey under Law No. 6493 and holds an ‘acquiring license’ as per Law No. 5464.
Gizem Lallı
Ozan Electronic Money Institution
gizem.lalli@ozan.com
