Bitget KCGI 2024: Crypto Trading Tournament with a Prize Pool of Ferrari, Messi-signed merch, and $5 Million USDT

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitget, a leading crypto exchange and web3 company, is thrilled to announce the launch of the highly-anticipated King's Cup Global Invitational (KCGI) 2024. Now in its fifth edition, KCGI 2024 promises to be the most exciting and competitive trading tournament yet, offering traders worldwide an opportunity to showcase their skills and compete for an up to 5 million prize pool.

KCGI 2024 will commence with the Derivatives Trading Tournament on June 7, a thrilling three-week-long event that will test traders' prowess in the dynamic world of crypto derivatives. Participants will engage in intense competition across various trading categories, including futures and personal quests, with the chance to win a share of the massive prize pool, including a luxury vehicle Ferrari 296, premium watches, Messi signed football, his jersey, and more.

In addition to the tournament, the campaign also provides a Daily Challenge during the tournament period, where participants stand a chance to win top rewards including 100 BGB and an exclusive certificate. With three treasure chests—bronze, silver, and gold—participants have the opportunity to win daily prizes, with the gold chest guaranteeing a 100% chance of winning. The excitement is palpable at Bitget's KCGI 2024, where the prize pool expands with each participant. Beginning with a generous 100,000 USDT for 8,000 participants and escalating to an astounding 5,000,000 USDT for 200,000+ traders, everyone is welcome to participate in some way!

"As we embark on the fifth edition of KCGI, we are excited to provide traders with an unparalleled opportunity to test their skills, challenge themselves, and compete for incredible prizes," said Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget. "KCGI represents more than just a trading tournament—it's a celebration of the passion, dedication, and talent of our global trading community. We look forward to welcoming traders from around the world to join us in this exciting journey."

Since its inception, KCGI has grown into one of the most prestigious trading tournaments in the crypto industry, accumulating over 51,000 participants from around the world. With its reputation for excellence and innovation, KCGI has become a flagship event for Bitget, underscoring the platform's commitment to empowering traders and fostering a vibrant and diverse trading community.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 25 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL.