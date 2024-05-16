Stealth-ISS Launches CMMC-in-a-Box to Help Businesses Achieve Cybersecurity Compliance

Stealth-ISS Group Inc CMMC-as-a-Service

Stealth-ISS has announced the launch of CMMC-in-a-Box, to assist businesses in achieving compliance with Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC). .

TAMPA, FL, US, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stealth-ISS, a leading cybersecurity company, has announced the launch of their latest product, CMMC-in-a-Box, to assist businesses in achieving compliance with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC). This new offering comes at a crucial time, as the Department of Defense (DoD) has recently made CMMC a requirement for all contractors and subcontractors.

CMMC is a unified standard for implementing cybersecurity across the defense industrial base, ensuring that sensitive information and data are protected from cyber threats. With the increasing number of cyber attacks and data breaches, the DoD has made it a priority to strengthen its cybersecurity measures by implementing CMMC. This has left many businesses scrambling to understand and comply with the new requirements.

A complete package of services and technologies called CMMC-in-a-Box makes it easier to achieve CMMC compliance. It has all the resources, tools, and advice required to assist companies in navigating the intricate requirements and obtaining the required level of certification. Because of its adaptable and user-friendly design, the service is appropriate for companies of various sizes and sectors. A committed group of CMMC specialists is included with the service, and they may offer assistance and direction all the way through the compliance procedure. Dasha Davies, one of the first CMMC assessors trained when the initiative began, stated, "With CMMC-in-a-Box, businesses can streamline their cybersecurity efforts and focus on their core operations without worrying about complex compliance requirements." She has actively participated in a number of gap assessment, remediation, and CMMC consulting projects.

"We are excited to launch CMMC-in-a-Box and help businesses meet the new CMMC requirements," said Stealth-ISS CEO, Robert Davies. "Our team has worked tirelessly to develop a solution that is not only effective but also accessible to businesses of all sizes. With CMMC-in-a-Box, we aim to make the compliance process smoother and more manageable for our clients."

For companies looking to improve their risk management, governance, and cybersecurity, Stealth-ISS has been a reliable partner. They have once again shown their dedication to offering cutting-edge solutions to counter the constantly changing cyber dangers with the introduction of CMMC-in-a-Box. Visit stealth-iss.com to learn more about CMMC-in-a-Box and how it can help your company.



