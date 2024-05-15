FTC Solar Announces New Sales and Leadership Appointments

AUSTIN, Texas, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTC Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTCI), a leading provider of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services, announced new leadership appointments and an expanded sales leadership team designed to enhance customer experience and success while supporting global sales and strategic growth.



The leadership appointments include:

Patrick Cook, to Senior Vice President, Capital Markets and Business Development. Cook most recently served as FTC Solar’s Chief Commercial Officer since April 2022, overseeing sales, sales engineering, and capital markets activities. Prior to this role he served as the company’s Chief Financial Officer since July 2019. Prior to FTC he served finance and leadership roles with Dot Foods, SunEdison and Bank of America.

Alberto Echeverria, to Senior Vice President, International Sales. Echeverria, a tracker industry veteran, is the former CEO and Executive Member of the Board of STI Norland where he worked for five years through 2020. Most recently, he served as Sales Director of Europe and International for Nextracker. Echeverria’s background also includes leadership experience with IDEEMATEC, Almaia Capital, GES, and Siemens.

Tamara Mullings, to Senior Vice President, North American Sales. Mullings has served as a member of FTC Solar’s Board of Directors since January 2023, and previously as a Board Observer since 2021. She is the founder of AFARA Governance Inc., and she served as AVP of Global Technology Services at MetLife from 2018-2021. Earlier in her career, she served in leadership, strategy, and program management positions with SunEdison, Southern California Edison, and IBM. Coincident with this appointment, Mrs. Mullings has resigned from her position on the Board.

“These appointments will enhance our ability to better serve our customers and support our strategic growth initiatives,” said Shaker Sadasivam, Chairman of the Board of FTC Solar. “Alberto, an experienced leader in our industry with a strong track record of execution, will lead the positioning and growth of our business in the European and international markets. Tamara will help us build stronger relationships with our North American customers and enable the accelerated expansion of our sales in our largest market. And we will look forward to leveraging Patrick’s experiences across both the finance and commercial parts of the business to lead our capital markets and strategic business development efforts.”

Founded in 2017 by a group of renewable energy industry veterans, FTC Solar is a leading provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services. Solar trackers significantly increase energy production at solar power installations by dynamically optimizing solar panel orientation to the sun. FTC Solar’s innovative tracker designs provide compelling performance and reliability, with an industry-leading installation cost-per-watt advantage.

