Celestica Introduces Four New Enterprise Access Networking Switches

TORONTO, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica Inc . (TSX: CLS) (NYSE: CLS), a leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions for the world’s most innovative companies, today launched four new networking switches designed to help enterprises meet the performance and connectivity demands of modern businesses.



Expanding on Celestica’s portfolio of networking switches, the four new switches include:

ES1000 - 1GbE, 24 or 48 port, secured access switch

ES1010 - 1GbE, 48 port, secured access switch

ES1050 - 1GbE / 2.5GbE, 48 port, secured, access switch

EG1050 - 1GbE / 2.5GbE, 48 port, secured gateway switch, with concurrent Wi-Fi & 5G / LTE

All four Ethernet switches come in a 1U form factor for organizations looking for compact, secure, scalable and performative networking; a range of memory and processor options; redundant, field-replaceable fans and power supplies for high reliability; and up to 90 Watt POE++ (Power Over Ethernet) on any port. Along with Celestica’s entire portfolio of networking switches, these latest additions support SONiC (Software for Open Networking in the Cloud).

The EG1050 features concurrent Wi-Fi connectivity & 5G LTE for WAN backhaul option and serves as a reliable, scalable enterprise gateway switch solution. Additionally, the EG1050 is designated as Open Compute Project (OCP) Inspired™, adhering to the OCP Tenets of Impact, Efficiency, Openness, Scale and Sustainability.

“In today’s dynamic landscape, organizations must meet the evolving needs of stakeholders within the traditional data center environment as well as at the enterprise edge,” said Gavin Cato, Head and Chief Technology Officer for Platform Solutions, Celestica. “Our new enterprise switches exemplify our commitment to engineering and design excellence, enabling our customers to turn edge access into a competitive advantage.”

Celestica will be showcasing its newest enterprise access switches at ONUG (Open Networking User Group) Spring Summit May 15-16 in booth #201.

For more information on Celestica’s family of networking switches, click here.

About Celestica

Celestica enables the world's best brands. Through our recognized customer-centric approach, we partner with leading companies in Aerospace and Defense, Communications, Enterprise, HealthTech, Industrial, and Capital Equipment to deliver solutions for their most complex challenges. As a leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions, Celestica brings global expertise and insight at every stage of product development — from the drawing board to full-scale production and after-market services. With talented teams across North America, Europe and Asia, we imagine, develop and deliver a better future with our customers. For more information on Celestica, visit www.celestica.com. Our securities filings can be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov.

Contacts:

Celestica Global Communications

(416) 448-2200

media@celestica.com