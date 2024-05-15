JumpCloud Go Wins Cybersecurity Excellence Award for Best Passwordless Solution

LOUISVILLE, Colo., May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud Go™ won a Cybersecurity Excellence Award for Best Passwordless Solution. The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards is an annual competition. It spotlights companies that show leadership, innovation, and excellence in information security.



JumpCloud Go is a hardware protected and phishing-resistant passwordless login method. It allows users seamless access to web resources from managed devices. JumpCloud Go uses built-in biometric systems like Apple Touch ID and Windows Hello. This minimizes interruptions to employees’ work activity while reducing exposure to cyberattacks.

“Organizations face an ever-increasing number of sophisticated cybersecurity attacks,” said Scott Reed, senior product manager, JumpCloud. “It comes as no surprise that security continues to rank as a top priority for our customers. We introduced JumpCloud Go to improve user access and enhance organizations’ security posture. Winning this award reinforces why so many organizations have moved to JumpCloud.”

“We congratulate JumpCloud as an award winner in the Best Passwordless Solution category of the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards,” said Holger Schulze, CEO, Cybersecurity Insiders. “With over 600 entries across more than 300 categories, the awards are highly competitive. JumpCloud’s achievement reflects outstanding commitment to the core principles of excellence, innovation, and leadership in cybersecurity.”

This recognition follows other recent JumpCloud award wins:

Click here to read the full list of awards JumpCloud has secured.

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud® helps IT teams and managed service providers (MSPs) Make Work Happen® by centralizing management of user identities and devices, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt Zero Trust security models. JumpCloud has been used by more than 200,000 organizations, including GoFundMe, Grab, Beyond Finance, and Foursquare. JumpCloud has raised over $400M from world-class investors including General Atlantic, Sapphire Ventures, Sands Capital, Atlassian, and CrowdStrike.

Learn more: https://www.jumpcloud.com/

Follow us: Blog | Community | Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube | Resources

Click here to get started with JumpCloud

Contact For JumpCloud Josie Judy press@jumpcloud.com